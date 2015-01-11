MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rally on but Industries Qatar tumbles on dividend

* Industries Qatar sinks 10 pct after slashing dividend
* Q4 results, dividends support other markets
* Saudi banks rally after Bank Albilad dividend news
* Property stocks lead gains in Dubai
* DAMAC, to list Monday, trades at lower multiples in London
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Jan 11 Most Gulf stock markets maintained
their positive momentum on Sunday, supported by good corporate
news, but major petrochemical producer Industries Qatar
tumbled and dragged down the Doha bourse after
announcing a dividend cut.
Industries Qatar plunged its daily 10 percent limit as
Qatar's index dropped 2.4 percent. The company said late
on Thursday that its board had recommended a 2014 dividend of 7
riyals per share, down from 11 riyals paid for 2013 and below
analysts' average forecast of 11.13 riyals.
Many investors treat Qatari stocks as dividend plays, and
payouts offered by local companies are usually among the highest
in the Gulf.
Industries Qatar's dividend was a potentially negative
signal for petrochemical producers around the region; they face
tougher times because of the plunge of crude oil prices, which
has been dragging down petrochemical product prices and eroding
the advantage which Gulf producers enjoy from cheap feedstock.
Petrochemical stocks underperformed on Sunday in Saudi
Arabia, where the sector's index edged up 0.5 percent.
The overall Saudi market index rose 1.9 percent, largely
on the back of banking stocks.
National Commercial Bank rose 1.9 percent, Al
Rajhi Bank added 4.1 percent and Bank Albilad
surged 4.8 percent. Albilad's board last Thursday
recommended a 0.5 riyal per share dividend for 2014, its first
dividend in at least five years, along with issuing one bonus
share per four shares held.
Shares in Yanbu Cement jumped 3.2 percent after it
said its fourth-quarter profit had risen 20.6 percent, even
though full-year profit declined 2.3 percent.
UAE, OMAN
Dubai's bourse jumped 2.7 percent in a broad rally
led by property-related stocks. Major developer Emaar Properties
rose 5.8 percent and its smaller competitors Union
Properties and Deyaar climbed 4.2 and 4.7
percent respectively.
The emirate's property stocks were beaten down in the panic
selling that engulfed the bourse during December as oil slid,
and are attracting fresh interest as some investors realise an
international city such as Dubai could actually benefit from
cheaper oil if that spurs global growth. Also, having closed
their books for last year, some funds may now be returning to
buy blue chips such as Emaar with the new year's allocations.
Positive momentum in the sector could boost another Dubai
property developer, DAMAC, which will list on the
emirate's main bourse on Monday. DAMAC, currently listed only in
London, last traded at 5.9 times its 2013 earnings, a big
discount to Emaar and Deyaar's ratios of 20.5 and 31.8 times
respectively.
Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market surged 6.7
percent, continuing the leg up which started last week after
economy minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said the United
Arab Emirates government would favour a merger of the main Abu
Dhabi and Dubai bourses, although the decision was up to the
exchanges themselves.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark was nearly flat, but developer
Aldar Properties jumped 2.9 percent.
Oman's index jumped 2.4 percent and shares in Oman
Cables Industry rose 4.4 percent after it reported a
4.9 percent increase in 2014 profit. The company earned 17.7
million rials ($46 million) last year, slightly surpassing the
estimates of analysts, who had on average forecast a profit of
17.0 million rials.
Kuwait's bourse added 1.1 percent and Egypt's index
weakened by 0.4 percent as most stocks pulled back.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 2.7 percent to 3,775 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index inched up 0.03 percent to 4,480 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 1.9 percent to 8,445 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 2.4 percent to 12,014 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 8,910 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 1.1 percent to 6,563 points.
OMAN
* The index jumped 2.4 percent to 6,403 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index inched up 0.04 percent 1,426 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)