MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rallies on as oil pares losses

* Saudi Arabia's petchems, banks surge again on strong volume

* Oil recovers from earlier losses, trades above $49/bbl

* Kuwait's Zain, Saudi unit rise on potential asset sale

* Strong Q4 results lift banks in Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Oman

* Egypt's EFG Hermes tumbles as unit plans to sell its shares

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Jan 28 Saudi Arabia's stock market gained strongly for a second straight day on Wednesday as oil prices rebounded from the day's lows, reinforcing a growing perception among investors that they have found a floor.

Brent crude fell early on Tuesday after an industry report said U.S. crude stocks rose by the most in two decades last week. But it had largely recovered and traded above $49 per barrel by the time the Saudi bourse closed.

The main Saudi stock index jumped 2.6 percent to 8,913 points and trading volume reached its highest level since last May. The index faces chart resistance at its late December peak of 8,949 points; any break would point up to at least resistance on the 100-day average, now at 9,477 points.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, the country's biggest listed firm, surged 5.1 percent while its subsidiary Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) rose its daily 10 percent limit.

Banks also remained strong and Samba Financial Group surged 8.9 percent. Two brokerages, EFG Hermes and Global, identified the stock this week as offering good value and being well positioned for the expected U.S. interest rate increase.

Telecommunications operator Zain Saudi gained 5.6 percent to 7.40 riyals after its Kuwaiti parent Zain said it had appointed advisors to study the potential sale of its transmitter towers in some of the eight markets in which it operates.

Separately, Zain Saudi said it had received regulatory approval to cut its capital for a second time, a move common in Saudi Arabia to offset accumulated losses.

Albilad Capital rated Zain Saudi "overweight" on Tuesday with a fair value of 8.50 riyals.

KUWAIT, EGYPT

Most other Gulf markets edged up. Kuwait's index added 0.3 percent as Zain climbed 1.9 percent after announcing the potential sale of towers.

Shares in Gulf Bank jumped 3.4 percent after it reported a 10.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 8.97 million dinars ($30.4 million), according to Reuters calculations, and said it had recovered from the global financial crisis.

Oman's bourse slipped 0.1 percent, but Bank Dhofar , the third-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, gained 1.7 percent after its board proposed a 10 percent cash dividend for 2014 plus a 10 percent bonus share issue.

Dubai edged up 0.4 percent on thin news flow, while Abu Dhabi's benchmark fell 0.3 percent, despite a strong performance by Union National Bank which surged 5.8 percent.

The lender posted a 42 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, broadly in line with analysts' estimates. The bank also said its board of directors proposed a cash dividend of 0.25 dirham per share for 2014. That compared with a cash payout of 0.14 dirham for the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Egypt's index edged down 0.8 percent after hitting a fresh 6-1/2 closing high of 9,947 points on Tuesday. Shares in EFG Hermes tumbled 6.3 percent after it said a subsidiary would sell up to 37 million shares in it, representing a stake of about 6.5 percent, to institutional investors.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index jumped 2.6 percent to 8,913 points.

DUBAI

* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 3,736 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 4,516 points.

QATAR

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 11,981 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 9,864 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,637 points.

OMAN

* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 6,584 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 1,424 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)