MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rallies on as oil pares losses

* Saudi Arabia's petchems, banks surge again on strong
volume
* Oil recovers from earlier losses, trades above $49/bbl
* Kuwait's Zain, Saudi unit rise on potential asset sale
* Strong Q4 results lift banks in Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Oman
* Egypt's EFG Hermes tumbles as unit plans to sell its
shares
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Jan 28 Saudi Arabia's stock market gained
strongly for a second straight day on Wednesday as oil prices
rebounded from the day's lows, reinforcing a growing perception
among investors that they have found a floor.
Brent crude fell early on Tuesday after an industry
report said U.S. crude stocks rose by the most in two decades
last week. But it had largely recovered and traded above $49 per
barrel by the time the Saudi bourse closed.
The main Saudi stock index jumped 2.6 percent to
8,913 points and trading volume reached its highest level since
last May. The index faces chart resistance at its late December
peak of 8,949 points; any break would point up to at least
resistance on the 100-day average, now at 9,477 points.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, the
country's biggest listed firm, surged 5.1 percent while its
subsidiary Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab)
rose its daily 10 percent limit.
Banks also remained strong and Samba Financial Group
surged 8.9 percent. Two brokerages, EFG Hermes and
Global, identified the stock this week as offering good value
and being well positioned for the expected U.S. interest rate
increase.
Telecommunications operator Zain Saudi gained 5.6
percent to 7.40 riyals after its Kuwaiti parent Zain
said it had appointed advisors to study the potential sale of
its transmitter towers in some of the eight markets in which it
operates.
Separately, Zain Saudi said it had received regulatory
approval to cut its capital for a second time, a move common in
Saudi Arabia to offset accumulated losses.
Albilad Capital rated Zain Saudi "overweight" on Tuesday
with a fair value of 8.50 riyals.
KUWAIT, EGYPT
Most other Gulf markets edged up. Kuwait's index
added 0.3 percent as Zain climbed 1.9 percent after announcing
the potential sale of towers.
Shares in Gulf Bank jumped 3.4 percent after it
reported a 10.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to
8.97 million dinars ($30.4 million), according to Reuters
calculations, and said it had recovered from the global
financial crisis.
Oman's bourse slipped 0.1 percent, but Bank Dhofar
, the third-largest lender in the sultanate by assets,
gained 1.7 percent after its board proposed a 10 percent cash
dividend for 2014 plus a 10 percent bonus share issue.
Dubai edged up 0.4 percent on thin news flow, while
Abu Dhabi's benchmark fell 0.3 percent, despite a strong
performance by Union National Bank which surged 5.8
percent.
The lender posted a 42 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, broadly in line with analysts' estimates. The
bank also said its board of directors proposed a cash dividend
of 0.25 dirham per share for 2014. That compared with a cash
payout of 0.14 dirham for the previous year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Egypt's index edged down 0.8 percent after hitting a
fresh 6-1/2 closing high of 9,947 points on Tuesday. Shares in
EFG Hermes tumbled 6.3 percent after it said a
subsidiary would sell up to 37 million shares in it,
representing a stake of about 6.5 percent, to institutional
investors.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index jumped 2.6 percent to 8,913 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 3,736 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 4,516 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 11,981 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 9,864 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,637 points.
OMAN
* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 6,584 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 1,424 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)