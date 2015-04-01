MIDEAST STOCKS-Stronger oil supports Saudi Arabia; Hollywood deal lifts Dubai

* Oil's rebound helps Saudi Arabia emerge from sell-off

* Ma'aden, Petrochem, Arabian Cement rise on positive news

* Dubai theme park builder surges after Hunger Games deal

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA tumbles after posting Q4 and full-year losses

* Egypt pulls back ahead of Edita listing

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, April 1 A midday turnaround of oil prices and positive corporate news helped Saudi Arabia's bourse edge up on Wednesday, while fresh plans for amusement park attractions boosted Dubai. Other Gulf markets were mixed.

Brent crude oil futures reversed early losses to rally to $55.50 barrel as talks over Iran's nuclear programme dragged on, curbing expectations for an immediate deal that would allow more Iranian crude onto the market.

The main Saudi stock index edged up 0.4 percent as heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries, the kingdom's top petrochemicals producer, rose 1.0 percent to 80.75 riyals, having found support just above its March low of 79.25 riyals.

National Petrochemical Co (Petrochem) surged 7.1 percent after announcing that its subsidiary Saudi Polymers Co had completed all of its obligations under financing agreements with its local and international lenders and would no longer need third-party financial guarantess.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) rose 1.7 percent after restarting the ammonia plant which it had to shut down last week because of a cooling facility fault.

Arabian Cement Co climbed 1.5 percent after announcing it had signed a deal for the construction of a new line at its plant in Rabigh.

The banking sector also rebounded after a sell-off in the two previous sessions and rose 0.6 percent.

UAE, QATAR

Dubai's index edged up 0.5 percent as Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR) surged 8.6 percent to 0.93 dirham, its highest close since the stock listed in December.

The firm, which is building a $2.9 billion amusement park complex, said on Tuesday it was partnering with Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment to build attractions based on its franchises including the Hunger Games movie series.

DPR does not expect to turn profitable until 2018 and still trades 7 percent below the price of its initial public offer, which took place in November, but investors seized on the Humger Games news to bid the stock up.

Most other stocks in the emirate also rose, but trading volume shrank by a quarter, indicating this week's rally may be running out of steam.

Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 0.6 percent on the back of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Union National Bank , which jumped 2.9 and 3.5 percent respectively.

But Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, also known as TAQA , tumbled 8.8 percent after posting a net loss of 3.01 billion dirhams ($820 million) for 2014 compared with a loss of 2.52 billion dirhams in 2013. TAQA also said it would not pay dividends for 2014 and would cut its capital expenditures this year.

Qatar's market fell 1.5 percent, giving up some of the gains made in the last few days. Trading volume more than halved.

Egypt's bourse edged down 0.4 percent in another broad decline. Local food maker Edita will resume trading on Thursday after a heavily oversubscribed public offer, and investors may have sold stocks to free up some cash for it.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 8,812 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 3,532 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 4,496 points.

QATAR

* The index fell 1.5 percent to 11,531 points.

EGYPT

* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 9,099 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged down 0.7 percent to 6,237 points.

OMAN

* The index climbed 0.04 percent to 6,240 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index fell 1.6 percent to 1,427 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)