MIDEAST STOCKS-Greece hopes lift most of Gulf; Saudi, Egypt slide

* Dubai rises above 200-day average
* Amlak again dominates market, soars 15 pct
* Phoenix Power surges 36 pct in Oman debut
* Saudi stays weak after falling below 200-day average
* Pharos Securities warns of bearish chart outlook in Egypt
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, June 22 Most Gulf stock markets rose on
Monday on hopes that Greece would avoid defaulting on its debt,
but Saudi Arabia continued dropping after breaking technical
support. Egypt fell after a major brokerage issued a bearish
technical report.
The chief of staff to European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted that the latest proposal from Greece
was a "good basis for progress". This helped to boost global
stock prices and lift oil off its lows.
Dubai's main index climbed 1.0 percent to 4,135
points as trading volume tripled from Sunday's very low level.
The index rose above technical resistance on its 200-day
average, now at 4,099 points.
It has failed to break cleanly above the average three times
since early May, and any clean break -- at least two straight
daily closes above that mark -- would be a bullish signal.
Amlak Finance was the most heavily traded stock,
rocketing its 15 percent daily limit. It has been swinging
wildly and dominating activity since it resumed trading this
month after a multi-year suspension due to a debt restructuring.
Gulf Finance House, however, fell 1.5 percent after
saying the Bahrain Chamber for Dispute Resolution had dismissed
a suit which it had filed to recover $60 million. It said it
would appeal the decision.
Abu Dhabi climbed 0.7 percent and Qatar was
0.8 percent higher. Ezdan Holding gained 3.0 percent;
it has been rising since its foreign ownership ceiling was
raised on Thursday to 49 percent from 25 percent.
In Oman, Phoenix Power, owner of country's largest
power plant, soared 36 percent from its initial public offer
price to 0.148 rial on its first day of trade. Its IPO, the
first public share sale in Oman since flotations last June of
two power firms, had been massively oversubscribed.
Phoenix came off an intra-day high of 0.155 rial. Several
local securities analysts had calculated fair-value estimates
for the stock of between 0.129 and 0.144 rial.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Gulf markets other than Saudi Arabia have been buoyed in
recent days by the fact that the opening of the Saudi market to
direct foreign investment on June 15 has so far drawn only tiny
fund flows into the Riyadh bourse. This has eased fears that
Saudi Arabia could suck funds from other markets.
The Saudi index fell 0.7 percent to 9,275 points on
Monday, after dropping on Sunday below its 200-day average, now
at 9,424 points - a bearish technical signal.
Major losers on Monday once again included blue chips which
local retail investors had hoped foreigners would buy in bulk.
Miner Ma'aden slid 1.6 percent and Saudi Basic
Industries edged down 0.1 percent.
Saudi Automotive Services, which hit an eight-year
closing high on Sunday, climbed a further 2.7 percent. It has
surged more than 25 percent since announcing in May that it had
obtained 150 million riyals ($40 million) of bank financing to
buy land and build facilities.
In Egypt, the index fell 0.5 percent in a
broad-based decline, with property developer Talaat Mostafa
losing 2.1 percent.
Pharos Securities issued a report saying the market appeared
to have been forming a peak since September and October 2014,
and that there was a sizeable risk of a "significant market
decline in the near future".
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 9,275 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 4,135 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.7 percent to 4,621 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 12,121 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 8,489 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 6,208 points.
OMAN
* The index was flat at 6,452 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 1,369 points.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)