MIDEAST STOCKS-Etisalat boosts Abu Dhabi as Saudi stabilises

By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, June 23 A leap by the shares of United
Arab Emirates telecommunications operator Etisalat
boosted Abu Dhabi's stock market sharply on Tuesday, while Saudi
Arabia stabilised after six straight trading days of declines.
Etisalat said local and foreign institutions and expatriate
individuals would be allowed to buy up to 20 percent of its
shares, though it did not say when the change would take effect.
Currently, only UAE individual investors can buy from the
market.
This sent the stock rocketing its 15 percent daily limit to
13.80 dirhams, its highest level since July 2008. The rise left
the stock with a forward price/earnings ratio of about 12.5
times, more expensive than Saudi Telecom at around 11
but still cheaper than Qatar's Ooredoo at nearly 16.
Etisalat pulled Abu Dhabi's stock index up 2.9
percent to 4,756 points; it broke above its March and April
peaks and also exceeded its 200-day average for the first time
since last November, which was technically very bullish.
Shares in rival UAE operator du, listed in Dubai,
climbed 4.6 percent in sympathy. But after a strong rise in
early trade, the Dubai market pulled back with its main index
closing up just 0.2 percent.
Dubai was influenced by another wild swing in the shares of
Amlak Finance, which surged as much as 12.8 percent in
early trade to a new multi-year high. A company executive told
the Al Khaleej newspaper this week that the company had been
discussing a tie-up with minority shareholder Emaar Properties
to develop land.
But Amlak, again Dubai's most heavily traded stock, gave up
its gains in late trade and closed 3.1 percent lower at 2.50
dirhams. Many institutional investors believe retail investors
may have pushed the stock up too fast; some analysts see fair
value for the stock below 1.0 dirham.
Qatar's index edged down 0.3 percent as Ezdan Holding
, which was the most heavily traded stock and had risen
sharply in the past two days after its foreign ownership ceiling
was raised, fell back 1.7 percent.
In Oman, Al Madina Insurance rose 2.3 percent in
thin trade after saying it plans to acquire domestic rival
Vision Insurance. Financial details were not given.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's stock index edged up 0.1 percent to
9,280 points, stabilising after falling for the past six trading
days on disappointment at the slow pace of foreign fund inflows
into the market.
It had dropped on Sunday below its 200-day average, now at
9,414 points, a bearish technical signal. The average now acts
as immediate resistance.
The market opened to direct foreign investment on June 15
but inflows since then have been minimal, and the latest
exchange data showed there was no change to this pattern on
Monday.
However, blue chips that bore the brunt of the
disappointment attracted bargain-hunting on Tuesday.
Petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.5
percent and property developer Dar Al Arkan added 1.7
percent.
Egypt's bourse remained soft. The index slid 0.5
percent, with real estate firm Talaat Mostafa
remaining one of the main targets of selling; it fell 2.3
percent.
The market's failure to stage a sustained rise after the
government suspended a capital gains tax in mid-May has
disappointed investors.
Major brokerage Pharos Securities issued a report on Monday
saying the market appeared to have been forming a peak since
September and October 2014, and that there was a sizeable risk
of a "significant market decline in the near future".
