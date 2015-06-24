MIDEAST STOCKS-Etisalat lifts Abu Dhabi again; Amanat leaps in Dubai

* Etisalat closes far off high
* Amanat jumps 15 pct; talk of financial firm building stake
* Stronger oil lifts related shares in Saudi, Qatar
* Saudi Automotive Services continues pull-back from bull
run
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom ends lower after early surge on
earnings
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, June 24 Abu Dhabi's stock market
outperformed the region again on Wednesday due to
telecommunications firm Etisalat, which surged after saying it
would open its shares to foreign investors. Most other Gulf
markets were firm on the back of stronger oil prices.
Etisalat closed 5.1 percent higher at 14.50
dirhams, its highest finish since mid-2008, in its heaviest
trading volume since February 2014.
The stock has risen sharply for two days since it said local
and foreign institutions and expatriate individuals would be
allowed to buy up to 20 percent of the company; currently, only
United Arab Emirates individual investors can buy. It did not
give a time frame for the change.
Etisalat's rise helped the Abu Dhabi stock index
climb 1.4 percent on Wednesday. However, Etisalat closed far off
its intra-day high of 15.85 dirhams, suggesting its rally is
losing steam.
The stock is now richly valued with a forward price/earnings
ratio of about 13 times, more expensive than Saudi Telecom
at just under 11 and not far from Qatar's Ooredoo
at about 14.5.
Dubai's index rose 0.5 percent, supported by Amlak
Finance, which remained the most heavily traded stock
in the emirate and the favourite target of speculative retail
investors. It climbed 5.6 percent.
Education and healthcare investor Amanat was the
second most heavily traded stock and soared its 15 percent daily
limit amid market talk that a local financial firm was
aggressively building a stake in the company.
Qatar's market gained 0.6 percent as drilling rig
provider Gulf International Services rose 1.2 percent
on the back of stronger oil prices.
SAUDI, EGYPT
The Saudi market rose 0.4 percent as oil boosted top
petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries by 1.5
percent.
SABIC and other blue chips suffered over the past week after
the opening of the Saudi market to direct foreign investment on
June 15 failed to trigger immediate, heavy inflows of funds. But
the disappointment appears to be fading and investors have
resumed buying blue chips on dips.
Saudi Automotive Services sank 3.2 percent. It
had soared since mid-May on news of a new corporate financing
package, but began falling back sharply on Tuesday.
Egypt rose almost 1 percent in early trade but
closed only 0.1 percent higher, a sign of the gloom which
has gripped the market since it failed to stage a sustained
rally when the government suspended a capital gains tax in
mid-May.
Orascom Telecom rose more than 2 percent in early
trade after reporting a first-quarter net profit of 373.86
million Egyptian pounds ($49 million), up from 324.34 million
pounds a year earlier. But it closed 2.3 percent lower.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 9,313 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 4,164 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index surged 1.4 percent to 4,822 points.
QATAR
* The index ros7e 0.6 percent to 12,162 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 8,457 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 6,231 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.03 percent to 6,449 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 1,364 points.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)