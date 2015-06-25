MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE drops as high-fliers pull back; Saudi edges up

* Etisalat's surge on ownership reform ends

* Amanat closes down in heaviest trade since listing

* Second-tier stocks boost Saudi Arabia

* Oman Cement hit by facility shutdown

* Egypt continues downtrend as Ezz Steel sags

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, June 25 United Arab Emirates stock markets pulled back on Thursday as Etisalat and Amanat, which had galvanised the bourses in recent days, lost steam. Saudi Arabia edged up on retail investors' buying of second-tier stocks.

Etisalat had surged 5.1 percent on Wednesday and rocketed to its 15 percent daily limit on Tuesday after announcing plans to let institutional investors buy its shares. But it fell 3.5 percent on Thursday, suggesting investors now believed it was fully valued.

Abu Dhabi's main index dropped 1.3 percent. Banks saw selling, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank off 2.4 percent.

Dubai's index slid 0.4 percent as education and healthcare investor Amanat retreated 0.8 percent in its heaviest trade since its listing last November. The stock had soared 15 percent on Wednesday amid market talk that a local financial firm was aggressively building a stake in it.

But Saudi Arabia climbed 0.6 percent, buoyed by second-tier stocks favoured by retail investors such as Qassim Agriculture, up 5.8 percent, and Saudi Automotive , up 2.5 percent.

Saudi Ground Services Co, a unit of national carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines, surged its 10 percent daily limit to 55.0 riyals upon listing. It raised 2.8 billion riyals ($752 million) in a public offer of a 30 percent stake at 50 riyals per share.

At the offer price, analysts estimated the stock's price/earnings ratio at about 14 times 2014 earnings compared to the overall market's forward PE ratio of roughly 17 times, so its surge on listing may have further to run.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Oman Cement dropped 3.6 percent after saying it had prolonged a maintenance shutdown of one of its facilities because of operational difficulties. It said this would hurt the company's performance in the current quarter.

Egypt's stock market fell 0.6 percent to 8,406 points, heading for a test of technical support on its May low of 8,261 points, as Ezz Steel slid 2.5 percent in its heaviest trade this year.

The stock has lost nearly 23 percent since it reported a net loss of 835.58 million Egyptian pounds ($109.5 million) for 2014 in early June. On Wednesday a court denied Ahmed Ezz, the company's biggest shareholder, the right to appeal a decision banning him from running in parliamentary elections; such political events have affected Ezz shares in the past.

The Egyptian market has been in a downtrend since late May, partly because of concern over energy and foreign exchange shortages. The announcement last week of a draft state budget for the next fiscal year, which envisages economic growth accelerating but the budget deficit staying high, has not improved sentiment.

"This slowdown in fiscal consolidation, while small, is credit negative because it will translate into a smaller reduction of Egypt's already high government debt and keep the government's gross borrowing needs precariously high for a longer period," credit rating agency Moody's said on Thursday.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 9,367 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 0.4 percent to 4,147 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index dropped 1.3 percent to 4,761 points.

QATAR

* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 12,133 points.

EGYPT

* The index dropped 0.6 percent to 8,406 points.

KUWAIT

* The index fell 0.3 percent to 6,212 points.

OMAN

* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 6,442 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index rose 0.3 percent to 1,368 points. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)