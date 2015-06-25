MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE drops as high-fliers pull back; Saudi edges up

* Etisalat's surge on ownership reform ends
* Amanat closes down in heaviest trade since listing
* Second-tier stocks boost Saudi Arabia
* Oman Cement hit by facility shutdown
* Egypt continues downtrend as Ezz Steel sags
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, June 25 United Arab Emirates stock
markets pulled back on Thursday as Etisalat and Amanat, which
had galvanised the bourses in recent days, lost steam. Saudi
Arabia edged up on retail investors' buying of second-tier
stocks.
Etisalat had surged 5.1 percent on Wednesday and
rocketed to its 15 percent daily limit on Tuesday after
announcing plans to let institutional investors buy its shares.
But it fell 3.5 percent on Thursday, suggesting investors now
believed it was fully valued.
Abu Dhabi's main index dropped 1.3 percent. Banks saw
selling, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank off 2.4
percent.
Dubai's index slid 0.4 percent as education and
healthcare investor Amanat retreated 0.8 percent in
its heaviest trade since its listing last November. The stock
had soared 15 percent on Wednesday amid market talk that a local
financial firm was aggressively building a stake in it.
But Saudi Arabia climbed 0.6 percent, buoyed by
second-tier stocks favoured by retail investors such as Qassim
Agriculture, up 5.8 percent, and Saudi Automotive
, up 2.5 percent.
Saudi Ground Services Co, a unit of national
carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines, surged its 10 percent daily
limit to 55.0 riyals upon listing. It raised 2.8 billion riyals
($752 million) in a public offer of a 30 percent stake at 50
riyals per share.
At the offer price, analysts estimated the stock's
price/earnings ratio at about 14 times 2014 earnings compared to
the overall market's forward PE ratio of roughly 17 times, so
its surge on listing may have further to run.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Oman Cement dropped 3.6
percent after saying it had prolonged a maintenance shutdown of
one of its facilities because of operational difficulties. It
said this would hurt the company's performance in the current
quarter.
Egypt's stock market fell 0.6 percent to 8,406
points, heading for a test of technical support on its May low
of 8,261 points, as Ezz Steel slid 2.5 percent in its
heaviest trade this year.
The stock has lost nearly 23 percent since it reported a net
loss of 835.58 million Egyptian pounds ($109.5 million) for 2014
in early June. On Wednesday a court denied Ahmed Ezz, the
company's biggest shareholder, the right to appeal a decision
banning him from running in parliamentary elections; such
political events have affected Ezz shares in the past.
The Egyptian market has been in a downtrend since late May,
partly because of concern over energy and foreign exchange
shortages. The announcement last week of a draft state budget
for the next fiscal year, which envisages economic growth
accelerating but the budget deficit staying high, has not
improved sentiment.
"This slowdown in fiscal consolidation, while small, is
credit negative because it will translate into a smaller
reduction of Egypt's already high government debt and keep the
government's gross borrowing needs precariously high for a
longer period," credit rating agency Moody's said on Thursday.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 9,367 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 4,147 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 1.3 percent to 4,761 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 12,133 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 0.6 percent to 8,406 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 6,212 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 6,442 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 1,368 points.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)