MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD - Markets shaky as global worries weigh

DUBAI, Sept 9
DUBAI, Sept 9 Middle East equity markets are
braced for another rocky week, with volatile global exchanges
likely to dictate direction in the absence of compelling local
factors to distract investors from negative news about the world
economy.
The focus on the global economy means a declining pool of
active traders is not discriminating much between the
fundamental factors behind individual Middle East stocks.
Instead, it is trying to ride the ebbs and flows of global
sentiment to make a quick profit on the most liquid names.
Long-term investors and funds remain largely inactive, so
markets are listless and will lack direction until a clearer
picture emerges of the chances of a U.S. recession and the
ultimate consequences of the euro zone debt crisis.
"People are sitting on the sidelines and don't want to make
a serious commitment because uncertainty and volatility are very
high," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at
Securities & Investment Co in Bahrain.
Regional markets moved little over the summer months and so
recent declines have been less savage than those experienced
internationally. But 2011 has been tough for investors and
brokers alike.
Volumes in Kuwait have fallen by more than half, while this
year's turnover on the United Arab Emirates bourse seems poised
to fall further from a six-year trough in 2010.
All regional bourses are in the red for 2011, with Egypt the
biggest loser, falling by more than a third. Qatar has proved
the most robust, dipping only about 4 percent; it has been
helped by double-digit economic growth projections for Qatar.
The negative performance comes despite Gulf companies'
profitability rising by about 20 percent in the first half of
2011, said Sarwar.
"Third-quarter results might provide some respite, but the
key variable is the health of the global economy."
The third-quarter corporate results reporting season will
start in about a month, but for now investors have a
shorter-term horizon.
"Q3 results are still a little way off, but Q2 was pretty
strong for U.S. corporates and investors will be looking very
carefully at whether the perceived slowdown has already caught
up with companies -- regional investors will be doing the same
in the Gulf, especially in cyclical, commodity-driven stocks,"
said Hashem Montasser, managing partner at Frontlane Capital, a
Dubai-based asset management firm.
FOREIGN FUNDS
Signs that some foreign funds are withrawing from Gulf
markets are a major dampener for stocks, analysts said.
"Local investors, if they sell one stock, they will buy
another the next day," said Robert Pramberger, acting head of
asset management at Doha-based investment company The First
Investor.
"It's international investors driving the market. If this
selling finishes within a week or two, we could see the market
moving up again."
He predicted the services and utilities sectors as well as
other stocks based on local demand would outperform in Qatar,
with the same trend also playing out in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi cement and retail sectors are up 20 and 11 percent
this year, while petrochemicals -- often used as a proxy for
Saudi Arabia's oil industry, since petrochemical demand is
closely tied to crude oil prices and the global economy -- are
down about 7 percent.
UAE stocks remain in the doldrums, with Dubai's index
some 80 percent below a 2008 peak; the emirate's
corporate debt problems and property price crash still haunt
investors.
"The economic environment has improved but the UAE needs
broader, deeper stock markets which are more representative of
the economy," said Julian Bruce, EFG-Hermes director of
institutional equity sales.
"The market is dominated by real estate and banks and so
there's not a great deal of variation to allow investors
different exposures, especially if you feel a considerable
portion of banking activity is also real estate-related.
"It is bouncing along the bottom, so there's not much
downside, but it will take a long while before there is any
meaningful recovery."
EGYPTIAN POLITICS
Low turnover is expected again to plague Egypt's market,
with political uncertainty limiting trade.
"With more demonstrations planned for Friday...we will
continue to see low volumes next week," said Nader Khedr,
investment and market analyst.
Activists are building momentum for a mass protest against
military trials of civilians this weekend.
Trading has been modest since a popular uprising ousted
former president Hosni Mubarak in February, and Cairo's
benchmark index slumped to a two-year low in early
August, although it has since rebounded about 6 percent.
A previously announced, 2.4 billion Egyptian pound ($403
million) deal in which Sweden's Electrolux AB (ELUXb.ST)
acquired a majority stake in Egyptian appliance maker Olympic
Group was executed on Tuesday.
"The deal was a good sign of confidence in the market when it
was signed, but foreigners won't come back in numbers if there
is still no political stability," said Mohamed Shalaby, a trader
at Cairo Capital Securities.
