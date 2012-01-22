M.Stanley names MidEast investment banking co-heads

DUBAI Jan 22 Morgan Stanley appointed Klaus Froehlich and Amr Diab as its investment banking co-heads for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), a spokesman for the bank confirmed on Sunday.

Froehlich was most recently head of MENA capital markets at the bank, while Diab was responsible for the Egyptian and North African region.

The U.S. investment bank posted forecast-beating fourth-quarter results last week helped by cost cuts and a strong performance at its equity trading business.

In November, the bank named Kamal Jabre as chairman and chief executive for MENA, replacing Habib Achkar, who relocated to Europe as vice chairman in the bank's senior relationship management group.