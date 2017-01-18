MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Electricity slumps, other shares mixed after Q4 results

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Jan 18 Shares in Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) weighed on Saudi Arabia's stock market on Wednesday morning after the company reported a wider net loss for the fourth quarter. Other results had a mixed impact on Saudi stocks.
SEC slumped 3.4 percent after posting a quarterly loss of 2.34 billion riyals ($624 million), much worse than NCB Capital's forecast of a loss of 1.04 billion riyals. SEC cited higher energy prices and operating costs.
But Alinma Bank added 1.4 percent after it made 390 million riyals in the fourth quarter, a 1 percent rise, in line with analysts' average forecast of 389 million riyals.
National Industrialization (Tasnee) rose 1.5 percent after swinging to a net profit of 123.4 million riyals in the fourth quarter from a net loss of 686.6 million riyals in the same period of 2015. Tasnee cited an increase in sales volume and a decrease in non-core operating expenses.
Advanced Petrochemical, however, lost 0.5 percent despite reporting a 43.8 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit.
The largest medical insurer, BUPA Arabia, fell 0.8 percent after reporting a 7.6 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit, citing an increase in net claims and lower gross written premiums.
Saudi United Cooperative Insurance lost 1.2 percent despite doubling its quarterly net income from a year ago, but United Cooperative Assurance jumped 5.7 percent after swinging to a net profit from a loss.
The main Saudi equities index was down 0.4 percent after an hour.
Dubai's index retreated 0.5 percent on profit- taking in some of this year's best-performing shares. Arabtec lost 1.4 percent and Islamic Arab Insurance fell 0.8 percent.
Qatar's index, however, held near a five-month high. Masraf Al Rayan, which jumped 4.0 percent on Tuesday after saying its board had recommended a higher dividend for 2016 despite an 8 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit, added a further 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag