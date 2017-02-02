MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly soft in early trade; banks buoy Qatar

DUBAI Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged
down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to
prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai
focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.
The Saudi index slipped 0.1 percent in the first 45
minutes as loss-making Nama Chemicals, which had
soared in the last few days after it announced the outline of a
recovery plan, pulled back 7.3 percent.
Atheeb Telecom added a further 2.9 percent,
however, after jumping 9.4 percent on Wednesday in response to
the sale of some of its tower network for 230 million riyals
($61.3 million) to Saudi Telecom Co.
Dubai's index slipped 0.3 percent as blue chip
Emaar Properties fell 1.2 percent, but six of the 10
most heavily traded stocks rose and only two fell. Builder Drake
& Scull, the most active stock, rose 4.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi dropped as telecommunications blue chip
Etisalat fell 1.9 percent; earlier this week the
holding company for rival du said it was launching
Virgin Mobile-brand services in the United Arab Emirates.
Sharjah Islamic Bank sank 4.4 percent after
releasing preliminary results for last year which showed a 12.9
percent rise in net profit.
In Qatar, the index edged up 0.3 percent as banks
climbed, with Qatar National Bank adding 1.9 percent.
Qatar Electricity and Water fell 0.4 percent after
reporting a 13.8 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to
310 million riyals ($85.2 million); EFG Hermes had forecast
386.1 million riyals and QNB Financial Services, 388.2 million
riyals. The board kept the 2016 dividend flat from 2015.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)