MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rebounds as top bank reports strong Q4; region stronger

DUBAI Jan 18 Dubai's stock market rebounded
moderately in early trade on Monday after the emirate's largest
bank reported better-than- expected earnings, while other Gulf
bourses also rose from multi-year lows.
The Dubai index was up 0.8 percent after 50 minutes
of trade, recouping some of the 15 percent which it had lost
since the end of last year.
However, the index was well off its early high - it jumped
more than 2 percent in the opening minutes - showing continued
pressure from investors wanting to exit the market because of
concern about sliding oil prices and the global economy.
Emirates NBD surged 4.5 percent in unusually heavy
trade after it posted a 74 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit. It reported a profit of 2.13 billion dirhams ($579.9
million); analysts at Beltone Financial and HSBC had forecast
1.31 billion dirhams and 1.71 billion dirhams. It also
recommended a higher annual dividend.
There was some bargain-buying in property-linked sectors.
Builder Arabtec and Emaar Properties rose
4.8 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.
Abu Dhabi's bourse climbed 1.5 percent; top gainers
were the the two largest lenders by market value, First Gulf
Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, each
jumping more than 2.5 percent.
Abu Dhabi's banks have yet to report quarterly results, and
some investors bet ENBD's earnings showed potential for more
positive surprises among other lenders.
In Qatar the index, which had plunged 7.2 percent on
Sunday, advanced 1.3 percent in the first 15 minutes of trade.
Telecommunications firms Ooredoo and Vodafone Qatar
each rose more than 3.0 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)