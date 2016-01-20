MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf sells off in early trade as oil, Asian mkts slip

DUBAI Jan 20 Gulf bourses sold off in early
trade on Wednesday as investors cashed out on renewed worries
over low oil prices and a global equity market rout, proving the
previous day's gains were not solid.
Dubai's index fell more than 2.5 percent, erasing
most of Tuesday's gains and nearing a 27-month low hit last
Thursday.
The two most traded stocks on the bourse were builders
Arabtec and Drake & Scull, each tumbling by
more than 4 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse also retreated, falling 0.6
percent in thin volumes. Small and mid-cap stocks sold off with
insurer Methaq Takaful and Dana Gas each
down more than 4 percent. Etisalat, the largest stock
on the bourse by market value, edged down 0.3 percent.
"The stock markets are fickle and vulnerable to sways in oil
prices," said an Abu Dhabi-based trader. "Tuesday's rebound lost
its bounce because we are back to the same macroeconomic worries
which have plagued equity markets from the start of the year."
In Qatar, the index fell 2.1 percent, after rocketing
more than 5.0 percent on Tuesday. Qatar Insurance fell
1.0 percent despite reporting a 57.8 percent jump in net profit
for the fourth quarter to 350.4 million riyals ($96.2 million);
QNB Financial Services had forecast 108.3 million riyals.
Masraf Al Rayan dropped 2.4 percent in early trade
after it surged 9.7 percent on Tuesday when the lender had
reported a 3.0 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 559
million riyals ($153.5 million), compared to analysts' forecast
of 553 million riyals.
Telecommunicatios firms Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo
also sold off, each falling more than 2 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)