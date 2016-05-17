MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may trade narrowly, supported by oil

BRIEF-Syngenta Chairman says still confident ChemChina deal will go through -BBG TV
Jan 17 Syngenta Chairman Demaré tell Bloomberg TV
DUBAI May 17 Gulf bourses may trade narrowly on Tuesday as oil prices remain firm but there is a lack of other news to stimulate activity.
Brent crude futures are up 0.5 percent at $49.22 a barrel, near a six-month high of $49.47 reached on Monday. Asian shares have recovered from two-month lows after a rebound in technology giant Apple and oil price gains boosted Wall Street.
But Gulf markets have been trading narrowly over the last week in modest volumes, and activity may not pick up significantly over the next two months, during the holy month of Ramadan and the summer season.
Also, many companies are tapping the bond market, which may distract institutional funds from regional equity markets. Banks including Dubai's Noor and Saudi Arabia's Aljazira and AlBilad are in the preliminary stages of arranging Islamic bond issues.
Vodafone Qatar may come under pressure after it posted a net loss of 180 million riyals ($49.5 million) for the three months to March 31, compared to a loss of 66 million riyals a year earlier. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
Jan 17 Syngenta Chairman Demaré tell Bloomberg TV
SEATTLE, Jan 17 Boeing Co said its chief executive will meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York to discuss its Air Force One presidential jumbo jet based on the Boeing 747 airliner.
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Morgan Stanley's wealth management business signed deals with 10 new digital partners last year, Chief Executive James Gorman said during a call on Tuesday with analysts to discuss the bank's fourth-quarter earnings.