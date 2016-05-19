MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf pulls back on weaker oil, U.S. rate outlook

DUBAI May 19 Gulf stock markets lost ground in
early trade on Thursday after oil prices retreated and Asian
stocks fell on speculation the United States would raise
interest rates as early as June.
The Saudi index dropped 0.4 percent in a broad-based
decline during the first hour> Losers outnumbered gainers 119 to
28.
Miner Ma'aden, which has been surging for several
weeks on hopes it will benefit from an emphasis on developing
the mining industry in Saudi Arabia's economic reform plan,
dropped 2.4 percent.
The petrochemical sector also bore the brunt of
profit-taking, with its index sliding 1.0 percent.
Dubai's index fell 1.0 percent as real estate
shares, which could be hurt by higher global interest rates,
sank. Emaar Properties slipped 1.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi dropped 1.1 percent and Qatar fell
0.7 percent, with telecommunications firm Ooredoo
sinking 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)