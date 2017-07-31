FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Poor Q2 results dampen Saudi, bluechips buoy Dubai
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
2017年7月31日 / 早上8点00分 / 1 天内

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Poor second quarter corporate earnings were a drag on Riyadh's index in early trade on Monday in a generally weaker Gulf market, though Dubai bucked that trend as bluechips rose.

Shares of Saudi builder Khodari fell 1.1 percent after the company reported a second-quarter net loss of 25.02 million riyals ($6.7 million), wider than EFG Hermes' estimate of 14.40 million riyals. Quarterly revenue was half of that in the year-earlier quarter, the company said.

Milk and yoghurt maker Saudi Dairy Foodstuff Co fell 0.8 percent after it reported a 5.2 percent year-on-year drop in second quarter net profit.

Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance jumped 3.7 percent after its net income in the second quarter expanded 50.6 percent.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing was up 0.3 percent after it reported a narrower loss.

The Saudi index edged down 0.3 percent.

Qatar's index, which lost 1.0 percent on Sunday, was little changed as nine on the 20 most valuable companies declined and six rose.

In Dubai, Dubai Investments lost 0.8 percent after reporting a 12.6 percent drop in second quarter net profit.

Other companies were more upbeat, with the largest listed developer Emaar Properties up 1.1 percent, helping take the index 0.6 percent higher.

$1 = 3.7500 riyals Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by John Stonestreet

