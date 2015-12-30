MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals pull Saudi down; Egypt breaks resistance

* Saudi companies announcing impact of energy price reforms
* Mobily rises after waiver of loan covenant breach
* Finance minister says expects VAT in two years
* Most other Gulf markets rise
* Non-Egyptian Arab investors buy in Cairo
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Dec 30 Petrochemical stocks pulled Saudi
Arabia's main equity index down on Wednesday in the wake of gas
feedstock price rises in the 2016 state budget, while Egypt's
market rose in a broad-based rally, breaking technical
resistance.
The Saudi index, which had dropped 0.9 percent on
Tuesday in an initial reaction to the budget's austerity
measures, fell a further 0.4 percent.
Saudi companies have begun estimating the impact on their
cost bases of energy and feedstock price rises in the budget.
Petrochemical producers are hardest hit, with Saudi Basic
Industries (SABIC) projecting an 8-percent rise in its
2016 costs.
The estimated cost increases are smaller than some analysts
had anticipated, and may be mitigated to some extent by
efficiency gains at the companies.
Nevertheless, retail investors reacted negatively and SABIC
shares fell 2.6 percent, with the petrochemical sector index
dropping 2.9 percent. Miner Ma'aden dropped
1.5 percent; it said it was still calculating the impact.
But telecommunications firm Mobily rose 1.8
percent after saying it had agreed with the majority of its
lenders to waive a breach of covenant under loan facilities
totalling 12.1 billion riyals.
In a sign of further austerity to come, finance minister
Ibrahim Alassaf said the kingdom expects to introduce
value-added tax in two years, aiming for a tax rate of about 5
percent, the Saudi-owned Al-Hayat newspaper reported.
Most other Gulf markets rose. Dubai's index was up
0.5 percent as financial firm Shua Capital rose 4.4
percent; the stock has seen unusually heavy volumes in the past
week.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.5 percent as blue-chip
lender First Gulf Bank lost 2.3 percent. Qatar
rose 0.4 percent as Qatar National Bank, the biggest
lender, added 0.6 percent.
Egypt's index surged 2.7 percent to 6,981 points in
rising turnover with exchange data showing non-Egyptian Arab
investors were heavy net buyers.
The index's break of technical resistance on its December
peak triggered a minor double bottom formed by the November and
December lows and pointing up to about 7,400 points.
Palm Hills Development climbed 2 percent while Ezz
Steel was flat after saying it had narrowed its net
loss in the third quarter of this year by 21.5 percent from a
year earlier.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 6,907 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 3,150 points.
ABU DHABI
The index fell 0.5 percent to 4,276 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 10,436 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 2.7 percent to 6,981 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 5,612 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 5,444 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 1,205 points.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)