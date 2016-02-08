MIDEAST STOCKS-Local investors lead major bourses up but banks dampen Abu Dhabi

* Saudi edges up in volatile trade
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Feb 8 Several major stock markets in the
Middle East rose on Monday as local investors bought back
shares, though blue-chip banks weighed on Abu Dhabi.
Equity markets in the region, where government revenues
largely depend on petrodollars, have been struggling to break
free of the negative impact of weak oil prices.
"Investors' propensity to react to changes in oil prices has
increased," said a Riyadh-based analyst, noting even a slight
change in rhetoric between OPEC and non-OPEC producers can send
crude prices up or down and with it Gulf stock markets.
Brent futures were trading slightly firmer at a
little over $34 a barrel for most of the Gulf day. This helped
Saudi Arabia's stock index close 0.2 percent higher at
5,906 points, though it came well off a session high of 5,972
points after oil prices pulled back.
The petrochemical sector, which has been the main
drag on the bourse this year, slid 0.5 percent. But small and
mid-cap stocks favoured by the local traders were strong.
Insurers Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance and Solidarity
Saudi Takaful each surged more than 8.0 percent.
Dubai's index climbed 1.9 percent on higher trading
volumes than in the previous session, trimming its losses for
2016 to 1.8 percent.
Emaar Malls closed flat at 2.49 dirhams after
reaching a session high of 2.58 dirhams. The blue-chip retailer
reported a 5.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 435
million dirhams ($118 million).
Emaar Properties, the majority shareholder in
Emaar Malls, surged 3.1 percent on its third day of gains.
Dubai's largest developer by market capitalisation is expected
to file its quarterly earnings in the coming days.
Air Arabia edged up 0.8 percent. The United Arab
Emirates' only publicly listed airline reported its third
consecutive quarterly profit drop on Sunday with a net profit of
59 million dirhams, below SICO Bahrain's estimate of 79.3
million dirhams.
DAMAC Properties and Shuaa Capital,
shares favoured by local traders, each jumped more than 3.5
percent.
Abu Dhabi's index closed flat at 4,103 points, 33
points below its intra-day high. The benchmark has fallen 4.7
percent this year.
The banking sector was the main drag, with Union National
Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank falling 3.7
and 1.4 percent respectively. UNB reported that its net profit
dropped to 1.86 billion dirhams last year from 2.02 billion
dirhams in 2014 because of higher impairment charges.
Doha's index rose 0.8 percent with Barwa Real Estate
surging 9.3 percent in unusually heavy trade.
Blue-chip banks also lifted the market, with Qatar Islamic Bank
advancing 1.6 percent.
Qatar Gas Transport, a natural gas carrier, added
1.7 percent.
KUWAIT, EGYPT
Kuwait Food Co (Americana) surged 10.0 percent
after the food company said its board had agreed to give a Gulf-
based investment firm 60 days to carry out due diligence for the
acquisition of a controlling stake in the company. Kuwait's main
index edged up 0.1 percent.
Egypt's main benchmark added 0.8 percent to 6,175
points, closing 86 points below its intra-day high, in the
highest volume since Jan. 24. Foreign and Egyptian traders were
net sellers while non-Egyptian Arab investors were net buyers,
bourse data showed.
Mid-tier stocks were top gainers, with Credit Agricole Egypt
and Juhayna Food Industries adding 5.2 and
1.3 percent respectively.
Palm Hills fell 2.2 percent, erasing early gains.
On Sunday, Egypt's second-largest listed property developer
reported a 128 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit and
proposed its first cash dividend.
"We believe the need to hedge against currency devaluation
and elevated inflation is the key driver of real estate
investment in Egypt in the near term," said a note by NBK
Capital.
Egypt's central bank has been striving to maintain stability
in the currency over the past several months, but foreign
investors are still jittery about the possibility of a
devaluation and the negative impact it would have on their
investment returns and companies' earnings.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,906 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.9 percent to 3,095 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index was flat at 4,103 points.
QATAR
* The index added 0.8 percent to 9,698 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,209 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 6,175 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 1.9 percent to 5,398 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,176 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)