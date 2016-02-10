MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as oil drops; foreigners buy in Egypt

* Saudi stock index tests minor technical support

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, Feb 10 Shares fell on most Gulf stock markets on Wednesday after oil prices dropped overnight, but Egyptian stocks rose, with foreigners the net buyers by a considerable margin.

Saudi Arabia's index dropped 0.7 percent to 5,833 points, testing minor technical support at the early February low of 5,834 points. Another close below that support would confirm a break, triggering a minor double top formed by the end-January and February highs and targeting about 5,600 points.

Most petrochemical shares held up relatively well, with Saudi Basic Industries climbing 0.4 percent, but many second- and third-tier stocks were sold by local investors.

Retailer Alhokair dropped 2.4 percent to 44.40 riyals. NBK Capital cut its fair value estimate of the stock by 40 percent to 83 dirhams but maintained a "buy" rating on it. Another major retailer, Jarir Marketing, also sank 2.4 percent.

Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent to 3,060 points, coming well off its intra-day low of 3,031 points after oil prices recovered slightly.

Emaar Properties sank 1.3 percent before announcing its fourth-quarter earnings. Asmaller property firm, Deyaar, jumped 6.6 percent.

Construction company Drake & Scull, which has been edging up from record lows in the last few weeks, was the most heavily traded stock and surged 3.9 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index outperformed the region, rising 1.0 percent, on the back of RAK Properties, which jumped its 15 percent daily limit in the heaviest volume since last April after it reported 2015 profit rose to 160 million dirhams ($43.6 million) from 156 million dirhams in 2014. For the first nine months of last year, profit had dropped.

Qatar dropped 0.8 percent as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services, the most heavily traded stock, slid 6.1 percent.

In Muscat, Oman Telecommunications Co rose 2.7 percent after it scrapped plans for a $130 million, five-year dual-currency sukuk issue, saying the interest rates demanded by lenders were too high. Chief Executive Talal al-Mamari told Reuters the company's capital investments would continue but did not elaborate.

In Egypt, the index rose 1.0 percent, with foreigners the net buyers by an unusually large margin of more than two to one, according to stock exchange data. Telecom Egypt climbed 3.7 percent.

Beltone Financial, taken over by Orascom Telecom late last year, surged 9.8 percent after the Daily News Egypt quoted Beltone Chairman Sameh Torgoman as saying the company was developing a new strategy and considering a name change.

Beltone is preparing to arrange initial public offers of shares of several food and retail companies with estimated total capital exceeding 10 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.3 billion), he said.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index dropped 0.7 percent to 5,833 points.

DUBAI

* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 3,060 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 1.0 percent to 4,105 points.

QATAR

* The index dropped 0.8 percent to 9,619 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 1.0 percent 6,063 points.

OMAN

* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,395 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 5,148 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index was flat at 1,169 points.

(Editing by Larry King)