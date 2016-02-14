MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt sink but UAE, Qatar climb

* Saudi falls as local traders dump small and mid-cap shares

* Egypt tumbles to near its 27-month low

* Dubai's real estate sector lifts bourse

* Abu Dhabi up but many blue chips sag

* Qatar's Gulf International Services jumps 6 pct

By Celine Aswad

DUBAI, Feb 14 Stock markets in the Middle East diverged to an unusual degree on Sunday, with Saudi Arabia and Egypt falling close to multi-year lows while other major Gulf bourses edged up.

Riyadh's benchmark rose in early trade but closed 1.8 percent lower at 5,558 points in extremely volatile trade. It has important technical support at January's low of 5,349 points.

"The oscillation in trading activity points to bearish technicals and to investors' nerves - they are now worried about rising geopolitical tensions," said a Riyadh-based portfolio manager.

Saudi Arabia confirmed late on Saturday that it would send aircraft to NATO-member Turkey's Incirlik air base as part of the campaign against Islamic State militants.

Global oil prices surged as much as 12 percent on Friday after a media report once again suggested OPEC might agree to restrain production to reduce the world glut, while U.S. and European shares rebounded.

But while the improved global environment supported other Gulf markets, local traders in Saudi Arabia dumped small and mid-cap stocks with the insurance sub-sector index, a focus of short-term investors, dropping 5.3 percent.

Al Tayyar Travel tumbled 9.4 percent. The firm said in a statement it had bought a 33.3 percent stake in online shopping website Wadi.com for 125.6 million riyals ($33.5 million), and that it would finance the purchase from retained earnings. Wadi.com said that in total, it raised $67 million in the Middle East tech sector's largest Series A funding.

Egypt's index, which had plunged 4.1 percent on Thursday, gave up early gains and retreated 1.0 percent to 5,754 points, 41 points away from a 27-month closing low hit on Jan. 21.

Commercial International Bank fell 2.5 percent after it slumped 7.1 percent on Thursday, when it posted fourth-quarter net profit of 1.15 billion Egyptian pounds ($147 million), up 11 percent, but cut its planned dividend, saying it wanted to boost its capital adequacy ratio.

"Loan growth in the fourth quarter came in weaker than management's expectations due to the shortage of FX currency, which resulted in a drop in working capital lending to companies," said a note by Kuwait's NBK Capital. The note added that if this cycle continued, capital expenditure in Egypt would probably be affected.

UAE, QATAR

Markets in the UAE and Qatar, which are believed to have stronger state finances than Saudi Arabia and much more room than Egypt to keep their economies growing with fiscal spending, fared better.

Dubai's index rose 1.0 percent to 3,011 points, recovering some of its 2.6 percent loss on Thursday, though it closed 31 points below its intra-day high.

Developer Emaar Properties added 1.7 percent but DAMAC Properties fell 1.2 percent after trading up as much as 2.5 percent.

Drake & Scull closed 1.2 percent higher after the construction company posted a quarterly net profit of 14.7 million dirhams ($4 million); an analyst at SICO Bahrain had forecast a net loss of 38.6 million dirhams. The stock rose as much as 7.1 percent intra-day.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark edged up 0.1 percent in modest volume with RAK Properties and Dana Gas , two of the most heavily traded stocks, advancing 5.6 and 2.0 percent respectively. But blue chip National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 2.7 percent.

Doha's index rose 1.2 percent, cutting its losses to 7.6 percent in 2016. Gulf International Services, the oil drilling rig provider, was the most heavily traded stock; it jumped 6.0 percent in heavy trade.

Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King