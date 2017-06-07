MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Gulf may stabilise but Qatari banking sector still a risk

DUBAI, June 7 Qatar's stock market may stabilise
on Wednesday after two days of steep declines as some investors
buy shares in companies with attractive valuations, but
uncertainty over pressure on Qatar's banking sector could limit
any rebound.
Qatar's stock index has now plummeted 8.7 percent to
9,059 points, its lowest close since January 2016, since Monday
when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut
diplomatic and transport ties, accusing Doha of backing
terrorism.
"From a vaulation perspective, there is now a good buying
opporunity in some companies," one regional brokerage firm told
its clients.
Since the start of the crisis, non-Qatari Gulf shareholders
- who often make up between 5 and 10 percent of the market's
turnover - and foreigners have have been exiting positions
faster than usual, according to Qatar bourse data.
Qatar's huge financial reserves mean it can probably avoid a
crippling crisis, but many parts of its economy, from tourism to
merchandise trade and banks which obtain funding from elsewhere
in the Gulf, may be hit.
The Saudi Arabian, UAE and Bahraini central banks have not
yet clarified how they want commercial banks in their countries
to handle business ties with Qatar, which involve substantial
cross-border lending, deposits and syndicated loans.
If the commercial banks are advised to get rid of their
Qatari assets in a short timeframe, or if authorities act
against Qatari banking assets in their jurisdictions, that could
provoke retaliation by Doha and turmoil in the Gulf banking and
money markets.
In the meantime, fund managers said that Qatari government-
related entities may step in to support the market.
Many Qatari companies - especially banks including Qatar
National Bank and Doha Bank - are
consituents of several emerging market benchmarks, so many
foreign investors cannot ignore them.
“Overall, it still boils down for investors (abroad) that it
is still an oil story – with oil at $45-50, most of the
countries will be able to muddle through, and I think another
collapse below $40 would raise risks more," said Win Thin,
global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown
Brothers Harriman in London.
Other stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on
Wednesday as Brent oil prices have flattened out near
$50 a barrel and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan has crept up 0.1 percent.
Some buying of Saudi stocks, in anticipation of a decision
by MSCI on June 20 to begin reviewing Riyadh for possible
inclusion in its emerging market index, may continue.
