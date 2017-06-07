MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar weak on political crisis, Dubai's Emaar jumps on unit's IPO plan

* Qatar Islamic Bank sinks; dependence on Gulf deposits
* Buying opportunity for some cheap Qatari shares
* Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas jumps on receipt of Egypt payments
* Saudi trading volumes rise as MSCI decision nears
* Ezz Steel surges as Egypt imposes import tariff
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 7 Qatar's stock market fell for a
third straight day on Wednesday, hit by the breaking of
diplomatic ties with its neighbours, though the pace of the
drop slowed.
Dubai's Emaar Properties jumped on a plan for an initial
public offer by one of its units.
The Qatari index lost 1.0 percent to a fresh 17-month
low, taking its losses to 9.7 percent since Saudi Arabia, the
United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic links and
transport ties on Monday, accusing Doha of backing terrorism.
A little over one-sixth of total traded value came from
other Gulf investors, more than the usual 5 to 10 percent -
suggesting some Gulf investors were liquidating assets in Qatar.
Other foreign funds also traded actively, bourse data showed.
The Qatari riyal slipped to an 11-year low of 3.6517
against the dollar in the spot market on Wednesday, according to
Thomson Reuters data, another sign of capital outflows.
Qatar Islamic Bank slumped 8.2 percent to 89
riyals, its lowest close since January 2016, in heavy trade. It
is one of the Qatari banks most dependent on deposits from other
Gulf states, obtaining a quarter of its deposits from that
source, said Olivier Panis, analyst at Moody's.
On Wednesday, 23 other shares fell but 12 advanced,
including telecommunications operator Vodafone Qatar,
up 1.6 percent to 7.74 Qatari riyals.
After sharp falls in stocks, "there is value there, and
although the political situation is not encouraging, there are
some good buys," said a regional equities fund manager.
Reflecting the political tensions, he declined to be named.
However, many money managers said that the longer the
diplomatic crisis lasted, the higher the risk premium demanded
by foreign foreign investors in Qatar would go.
"Tensions are still high and mediation efforts by fellow
Gulf Cooperation Council state Kuwait have yet to lead to a
concrete solution, so investors will likely remain on edge,"
said a Dubai-based trader.
EMAAR PROPERTIES, EZZ STEEL
In Dubai, the largest listed real estate developer Emaar
Properties surged 8.6 percent in its heaviest trade
since April 2015 after it said it planned to offer up to 30
percent of its United Arab Emirates real estate development
business in an initial public offer. Subject to market
conditions, funds raised through the IPO would be distributed to
shareholders of Emaar.
The company said the IPO would be Dubai's largest since its
flotation of Emaar Malls, which raised 5.8 billion
dirhams ($1.58 billion) in 2014 and was heavily oversubscribed.
Emaar Malls was up 1.6 percent.
The Dubai index climbed 2.5 percent, its largest
single-day gain since December 2016.
In Abu Dhabi, Dana Gas rocketed 10.9 percent in
very heavy trade after saying it had received $40 million from
the Egyptian government towards its outstanding receivables; its
current receivables balance in Egypt now stands at $187 million.
The Abu Dhabi index, however, fell 0.1 percent,
weighed down by a 1.4 percent decline of shares of the largest
listed bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank.
The Saudi Arabian index rose 0.2 percent in the
heaviest trading volume this year as 87 shares rose and 63
declined.
Buying of Saudi stocks favoured by foreign funds, in
anticipation of a decision by MSCI on June 20 to begin reviewing
Riyadh for possible inclusion in its emerging market index, has
buoyed the market in recent days.
Dairy producer Almarai rose 0.6 percent and its
largest shareholder Savola Group added 0.7 percent, to
its highest close in 17 months.
In Cairo, the index edged up 0.1 percent in its
12th consecutive session of gains to a fresh all-time high.
Ezz Steel soared 7.5 percent after the trade
ministry imposed a temporary import tariff on rebar steel from
China, Turkey and Ukraine to protect local manufacturers
suffering from losses. The decision is valid for fourth months.
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index added 0.2 percent to 6,946 points.
DUBAI
* The index jumped 2.5 percent to 3,406 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,454 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 1.0 percent to 8,965 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 13,633 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.3 percent to 6,820 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 1,321 points.
OMAN
* The index lost 0.6 percent to 5,377 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)