MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises sharply on appointment of new crown prince

DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
sharply in early trade on Wednesday after Deputy Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman, architect of the kingdom's economic
reforms, was promoted to the post of crown prince.
The Saudi stock index was 2.2 percent higher after
seven minutes of trade. National Commercial Bank, the
biggest listed lender, surged 4.8 percent.
Prince Mohammed's promotion gives further assurance that key
reforms – including a plan to sell a stake in national oil giant
Saudi Aramco, and austerity measures to close a budget deficit
caused by shrunken oil revenues - will continue.
“We do not expect to see any major changes to key areas of
policy, including economic – Prince Mohammed bin Salman has
already been driving the economic agenda and the push to
transform and liberalise the economy,” said Monica Malik, chief
economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
"This isn't unexpected though it came earlier than
expected," said a Jeddah-based fund manager. "There won't be a
risk of the reforms being scrapped."
Also, index compiler MSCI announced overnight that it would
start considering whether to upgrade Saudi Arabia to emerging
market status; the upgrade would occur in two phases, in May
2019 and August 2019. That news has mostly been priced in,
however, fund managers said.
Other Gulf stock markets were weak, with Dubai down
0.6 percent and Qatar 0.8 percent lower, because of weak
oil prices.
Brent oil sank to around $46 a barrel overnight, its
lowest level since November, before global oil producers agreed
on output cuts in an effort to prop up prices. Oil's slide could
mean Gulf governments will not boost spending this year as much
as investors have been hoping.
