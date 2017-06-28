MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai underperforms, Egypt's TMGH jumps on appointment of CEO

* Dubai down in very weak trade
* GFH gains on agreement to sell part of real estate
portfolio
* Large caps lift Abu Dhabi slightly higher
* Cairo's TMGH welcomes back former chairman as CEO
* Heliopolis up following local media reports of new $55.25
mln project
* Saudi, Qatar, Oman closed for Eid al-Fitr break
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 28 Stocks prone to speculative trade
dragged Dubai's equity index down on Wednesday while Egypt's
blue chip developer Talaat Mostafa outperformed on news its
former chairman has been pardoned and named chief executive.
Dubai's index fell 0.7 percent in the lowest daily
volume in one year.
Shares of builder Arabtec dropped 8.5 percent; on
Wednesday the company said it has raised 1.5 billion dirhams in
equity as part of its recapitalisation programme and
"extinguished the company’s accumulated losses of AED 4.6
billion as at December 31 2016".
GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock,
however, climbed 3.1 percent on news that it had agreed to sell
part of its real estate portfolio, which it said had an
"approximate value" of $55 million. The book value of the asset
is $20 million.
In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, some large caps, which were the
main drag on the bourse earlier in the session, reversed course
and helped take the index 0.4 percent higher. First Abu
Dhabi added 1.4 percent to 10.65 dirhams ($2.90) after
hitting a session low of 10.40 dirhams.
Kuwait's index closed flat in very thin trade. Blue
chip banks outperformed with Warba Bank adding 1.2
percent while Boubyan Petrochemical lost 1.0 percent.
EGYPT
Cairo's Talaat Mostafa Group jumped 5.8 percent in
unusually heavy trade after the developer said it has appointed
former chairman Hisham Talaat Mostafa as its chief executive.
Last Friday Mostafa was among 502 prisoners pardoned by
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. He had been sentenced
in 2010 to 15 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill a
Lebanese pop star. He was pardoned on health concerns, security
sources told Reuters.
Shares of Telecom Egypt rose 1.5 percent following
last Thursday's news that the state-owned landline monopoly will
secure a loan of up to 13 billion Egyptian pounds ($718.23
million) to improve infrastructure and mobile internet
services.
Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development advanced
2.6 percent after local newspaper, Almal, reported that the
developer will launch a new project in New Heliopolis in 2018
with investments worth 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($55.25
million).
The index, however, edged down 0.2 percent as the
largest lender, Commercial International Bank, lost
1.3 percent.
Markets in Riyadh and Doha remain closed and
will resume trading on July 2.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
($1 = 18.1000 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Celine Aswad,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)