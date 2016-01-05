MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges down as Savola plunges; Egypt up in thin trade

DUBAI Jan 5 Saudi Arabia's stock index edged
down in the first hour of trade on Tuesday while Egypt's rose in
thin volumes.
The Saudi benchmark climbed in the opening minutes
but then turned lower, losing 0.4 percent. Food producer Savola
plunged 8.9 percent after Saudi Arabia said it would
cut off all commercial relations with Iran in its row following
Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite cleric in the kingdom.
Savola is one of the few Saudi companies with a presence in
Iran, with edible oil and confectionary factories in Tehran. It
has not yet released a statement on the impact on its business
of geopolitical tensions, and analysts said there would not
necessarily be a big impact.
"Savola's Iran business is a separate company with strong
local partners, so the impact on the company may be minimal,"
said a Riyadh-based equity analyst.
But the Saudi petrochemical sector was also soft.
Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries slid 0.7 percent
and Advanced Petrochemical retreated 3.0 percent.
Both companies announced last week that their operating
costs would increase after the government reduced price support
for natural gas feedstock and hiked electricity tariffs.
Some banks recovered part of the previous session's losses.
Islamic lender Alinma rose 1.1 percent, after sliding
3.7 percent on Monday. Al Rajhi, the largest retail
Islamic bank, advanced 1.4 percent, heading towards its fourth
session of gains.
Cairo's main benchmark rose 0.5 percent as
property-related stocks led gains, with El Saeed Contracting and
Real Estate Investment and Talaat Mostafa Group
each advancing more than 2 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Tom
Heneghan)