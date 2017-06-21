Saudi stocks surge over 3 pct on appointment of new crown prince, MSCI news

DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Arabia's stock market
surged more than 3 percent in early trade on Wednesday after
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, architect of the
kingdom's economic reforms, was promoted to the post of crown
prince.
After 70 minutes of active trade, the stock index
was 3.4 percent higher. National Commercial Bank, the
biggest listed lender, which is expected to play a major role in
funding some of the non-oil industries which Prince Mohammed
aims to develop, was the top gainer and soared 10 percent.
Mining company Ma'den jumped 8.6 percent; mining
is a key sector in Prince Mohammed's plans to reduce Saudi
Arabia's dependence on oil exports.
The market was also buoyed by news that index compiler MSCI
had, as expected, started to consider whether to upgrade Saudi
Arabia to emerging market status. An upgrade would attract tens
of billions of dollars of fresh foreign money.
