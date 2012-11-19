REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt's premier says very close to IMF deal

CAIRO Nov 19 Egypt could secure agreement for a $4.8 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund in a few days to help shore up its battered finances, the prime minister said on Monday.

"I think we are very close. We are still doing the last minute negotiations," Hisham Kandil said in an interview in Cairo for the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit. "We think we will be able to close the deal within the next coming few days."

He also outlined steps to cut fuel subsidy spending, saying the targetting of subsidies on cooking gas cylinders so they reach the most needy had begun in several provinces and the removal of subsidies on 95-octane gasoline, the highest grade available, could happen within a week.