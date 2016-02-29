版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 29日 星期一

Mideast online retailer Souq.com raises $275 mln from investors

DUBAI Feb 29 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com said on Monday it had raised $275 million from a funding round with investors to support its future growth.

The firm said the investors included Tiger Global Management, Naspers, Standard Chartered Private Equity, International Finance Corporation and Baillie Gifford. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Stephen Coates)

