Firms see drone sales in Gulf surging after U.S. eases export policy

| Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Feb 24 U.S. drone makers are
expecting a surge in sales of military and civilian drones to
Gulf states after the State Department eased export rules last
week, industry executives said on Tuesday.
U.S. aerospace and arms companies have been pressing the
U.S. government for years to ease restrictions on foreign sales
of unmanned aerial vehicles - UAVs or drones - arguing that
other countries such as Israel are overtaking them.
Critics argue that drone strikes kill too many civilians and
violate sovereignty.
General Atomics won a $200 million contract in 2013 from the
United Arab Emirates for supply of an unspecified number of
predator drones, the first such sale in the region. Deliveries
can now begin around April 2016, Frank Pace, the company's
president, aircraft systems, said.
"With this new policy, we see a lot more activity, we are
talking to a lot more countries in the Middle East," he said on
the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition in Abu
Dhabi.
The company is also in talks with Saudi Arabia and some
other countries, he said, declining to be more specific.
Other U.S. manufacturers were equally upbeat and joint
ventures were in their sights with Gulf partners aiming to
develop domestic capabilities.
Lockheed Martin is aggressively pitching for joint
ventures, Lockheed's country director for Jordan, Iraq, UAE &
Pakistan, James Hedges, said.
"This region is a growing market, we are actively working on
contracts," he said without elaborating. The firm has an
existing joint venture with Mubadala's aerospace
unit, owned by the Abu Dhabi government.
UAE firms such as Adcom Systems, Abu Dhabi Autonomous
Systems Investments (Adasi) and International Golden Group are
already building UAV operational and maintenance capabilities in
ventures with firms from the United States, France and Spain.
"In the next five years, we will see increased use of
unmanned systems and we are looking at new partnerships," Adasi
chief executive, Ali al Yafei, said, noting that the UAE is
investing in both military and civilian systems.
"With a growing threat from extremist groups, the advantages
that UAVs offer in providing surveillance and even strike
capabilities, are compelling," Teal Group's director-corporate
analysis, Philip Finnegan, said.
The group sees a $4.5 billion UAVs market over the period
from 2014 to 2023 in the Middle East, representing about 10
percent of the global UAVs market during that period.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)