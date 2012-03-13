MIDEAST DEBT-Dubai, Bahrain debt insurance costs converge

* Dubai CDS may fall below Bahrain
* Growing confidence in Dubai economy, payment ability
* Social unrest still hangs over Bahrain
* Bond yield gap closing but remains large
* Two Dubai corporate maturities may help it close
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, March 13 Investors' perceptions of
the sovereign debt of Dubai and Bahrain may mark a significant
shift in coming days or weeks: the cost of insuring Dubai's debt
against default may drop below the cost for Bahrain for the
first time in over three years.
Dubai's five-year credit default swaps have
narrowed dramatically since the emirate was hit by a corporate
debt crisis at the end of 2009. The catalyst for the crisis --
weakness in the real estate market -- has not been resolved, but
progress in restructuring debt and economic growth in Dubai have
convinced most investors that disaster will be avoided.
Dubai's CDS are now quoted at 372 basis points, a far cry
from levels around 650 bps hit days after Dubai World announced
it needed to to restructure some $25 billion in debt in late
2009. CDS hit lows of around 320 bps last year; they then soared
back above 500 bps briefly as the euro zone debt crisis
worsened, but have since mostly been in a downtrend.
"Dubai has seen lot of positive news in 2012, both in terms
of improving economic fundamentals and refinancing/repayment of
dues," said Biswajit Dasgupta, head of treasury and trading at
Invest AD.
"The lack of huge new supply and the increased risk appetite
globally has turned attention towards Dubai and has helped drive
cash and CDS spreads tighter from the 450-475 range to the 375
mark in the last four months."
By contrast, Bahrain's CDS have been kept
high by concern that continuing anti-government protests there
could hurt its economy and status as a regional financial hub.
Although the economy has resumed growing, the growth has been
based on high oil prices and government spending; much private
sector activity has stayed weak.
Bahrain CDS are also at 372 bps, having
mostly moved sideways since the start of the fourth quarter of
last year; they are close to their highest levels since
mid-2009. Before the political crisis erupted early last year,
they traded in the 175-200 bp area.
"All things being equal, I wouldn't be surprised to see
Dubai CDS trading inside that of Bahrain," said Chavan Bhogaita,
head of the markets strategy unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"While sentiment towards Bahrain is still negative, or at
best, stable, investor confidence in respect of Dubai seems to
be gathering momentum. As far as Bahrain is concerned, there
have not been any material developments or announcements that
would provide clear direction to the CDS."
BOND PRICES
Analysts note that the regional CDS market is not very
liquid, so cash prices on sovereign bonds may be more accurate
indicators of perceived risk.
"The CDS market for Middle East credits isn't as liquid as
that in other more developed regions, where CDS can actually be
a better barometer of investor sentiment and perceived
creditworthiness than cash bonds," NBAD's Bhogaita said.
There has been less convergence between outstanding
sovereign bond maturities of Dubai and Bahrain. Dubai's $750
million, 7.75 percent bond maturing in October 2020
is yielding 6.47 percent while Bahrain's
$1.25 billion, 5.5 percent bond also maturing in 2020
is at 5.81 percent.
Yields on both bonds have plunged since October, when the
market started to believe the euro zone might avoid a systemic
crisis, but the tightening in Dubai -- about 200 bps -- has been
greater than Bahrain's roughly 135 bps.
"The Bahrain 20s and Dubai 20s have both rallied recently
but haven't converged -- Bahrain remains around 70 bps inside
Dubai," said Gabriel Sterne, London-based economist at Exotix.
"Dubai has shown steadily improving prospects for a
while now, though the spike in yields in October 2011 showed
that it is still a high beta (high-risk) trade. But...I think
there is some further room for rally on both."
Both Dubai and Bahrain are believed to have strong backing
from a cash-rich ally in the event of a crisis. Abu Dhabi
stepped in to bail out Dubai in 2009 and could be expected to do
so again if that was absolutely necessary, given its deep
pockets and desire to avoid any default that could shake
confidence in the United Arab Emirates as a whole.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia intervened militarily to stabilise
Bahrain last year and was behind a pledge to Bahrain of $10
billion of aid from rich Gulf countries over coming years to
help it cope with the unrest. Many analysts also expect Saudi
Arabia to step in with additional aid for Bahrain if that is
necessary to solve budget problems, given the importance of the
island's stability to the region.
Investors will not focus exclusively on these implicit
guarantees, which could be tricky to implement, however; the
market will also look at the strength of the two economies and
the attractiveness of their growth strategies.
In this respect Dubai, which is aggressively diversifying
its economy into trade, tourism and financial services, may have
the edge -- especially since Dubai authorities appear to be
stepping up efforts to communicate with investors. Since
December, government officials and government-linked enterprises
have made a string of positive statements about Dubai's ability
to tackle its debt obligations.
"Dubai's economy is nearly three times larger than Bahrain,
while per capita income is also double. Most importantly, Dubai
faces none of the sectarian tensions that Bahrain is engulfed
in," Raza Agha at RBS said in a recent research note.
"Given this comparison, we think fundamentals do not warrant
that Bahrain trade inside Dubai."
Two Dubai debt maturities in particular this year may help
to determine whether Dubai's sovereign yield converges fully
with Bahrain. Dubai International Financial Centre Investments
has a $1.25 billion sukuk due in June, while ports operator
Jebel Ali Free Trade Zone (JAFZ) has a $2 billion-equivalent
sukuk maturing in November.
If investors obtain more clarity in coming months on how
repayment of these sukuk will be financed, they may become more
willing to bid up Dubai's sovereign bond.