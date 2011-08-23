MI Developments shares rise ahead of dividend

* Shares climb more than 7 pct
* Trading ex-dividend from Wednesday's open
TORONTO Aug 23 Shares of MI Developments Inc
MIM.TO jumped more than 7 percent on Tuesday ahead of a
deadline for dividend payments to shareholders.
The Canadian real estate company declared a 10 cent a share
dividend earlier this month, to be paid out in mid-September.
Shares begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at market open on
Wednesday.
MI Developments was spun off by Magna International Inc
(MG.TO) in 2003, and it primarily leases space to the
auto-parts maker.
Shares rose to C$26.03 Tuesday afternoon on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Allison Martell)