UPDATE 1-Midland States Bancorp postpones IPO

MOVES-MUFG Securities names Anne Gebuhrer executive director of EMEA
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
Aug 11 Midland States Bancorp Inc said it postponed its initial public offering citing adverse market conditions.
U.S. markets have seen a wave of selling after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's credit rating and fears of a downturn in the economy resurfaced.
On Aug. 9, Reuters reported that the decision to move ahead with Midland States Bancorp IPO is now being made on a "day-to-day" basis due to market conditions.
The Effingham, Illinois-based company had filed for an IPO on May 13 with the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) to raise up to $75 million.
Seattle-based lender Homestreet Inc delayed the pricing of its IPO citing volatility in the markets. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kEpSUG
LONDON, Feb 6 Emerging equities rose to five-month highs on Monday after solid Chinese services sector data and disappointing U.S. wage growth that raised hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates as quickly as previously feared.