版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 21:57 BJT

Midland States Bancorp IPO postponed due to market

NEW YORK, Aug. 11 The initial public offering of Midland States Bancorp has been postponed due to market conditions, its underwriters said. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

