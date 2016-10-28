LPC: New US mid-market loan funds show demand for private credit

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 28 US middle market lenders
continue to rake in fresh capital commitments, underscoring the
growth in demand for private debt among yield-starved
institutional investors facing record-low interest rates and
increased volatility.
Middle market direct lenders - those alternative debt
capital providers that extend loans directly to borrowers - have
seen significant growth in demand from institutional investors
looking to deploy capital as they look beyond traditional
fixed-income products in an ongoing hunt for yield.
In October, lenders to mid-sized US borrowers closed at
least four new loan funds, with two exceeding their fundraising
targets. The combined tally amounts to approximately US$5bn in
capital to deploy, including equity commitments and available
leverage.
"Investors are turning to alternative credit in search of
higher yield, better diversification, and lower risk than
offered by traditional asset classes," said Randy Schwimmer,
head of origination and capital markets for Churchill Asset
Management, a unit of TIAA Global Asset Management, in a white
paper published earlier this month. "Senior leveraged loans to
middle market companies, in particular, are among the fastest
growing private debt alternatives as banks curtail their
exposure to riskier borrowers."
Middle market specialists including Monroe Capital, Audax
Group, NXT Capital and Bain Capital Credit each closed new
investment vehicles this month, adding capacity to their
existing lending platforms and investment strategies.
As institutional investors have become increasingly
comfortable with the middle market asset class, allocations to
the space have increased, easing fundraising efforts.
"Before, LPs allocated 1-2% to the asset class, so there
were limited dollars. Now allocations have increased to 5%-10%,
thus increasing the flow to private debt funds," said Ted
Koenig, president and chief executive officer of private credit
asset manager Monroe Capital.
NEW FUNDS
Chicago-based Monroe closed the US$800m Monroe Capital
Private Credit Fund II LP eclipsing the fund's US$600m target.
Combined with leverage, the fund, Monroe's eleventh investment
vehicle and the largest raised to date, will have approximately
US$1.5bn in total capital to invest.
"Sixty-five percent of our prior LPs re-upped and we picked
up over 20 new investors," said Koenig.
The new institutional investors are located in both the US
and Europe, including public and private pension plans,
insurance companies, universities, endowments, foundations,
religious organizations, hospitals, non-profits, sovereign
wealth funds, family offices.
The fund will invest in private credit transactions
originated and underwritten by Monroe, focusing primarily on
senior secured loans and unitranche loans to private equity
sponsored and non-sponsored middle market companies located
throughout the US and Canada.
Alternative asset management firm Audax Group announced the
final close of a new loan fund. The Audax Senior Loan Fund III
raised US$500m of committed equity. The fund was oversubscribed,
exceeding its fundraising target by US$100m, the firm said in a
statement. Combined with a credit facility of more than US$1.1bn
in commitments, the fund has over US$1.6bn of total available
capital to invest.
The SLF III investment strategy remains consistent with that
of Audax's senior debt business, part of Audax Private Debt
based in New York , focused primarily on first-lien senior
secured loans to US middle market companies as part of private
equity-sponsored buyouts.
NXT Capital, another Chicago-based middle market lender,
said it closed on approximately US$312m in equity for NXT
Capital Senior Loan Fund IV. Coupled with targeted leverage, the
fund will have approximately US$900m in capital to invest, NXT
said in a statement.
The fund invests in senior debt transactions directly
originated and underwritten by NXT Capital's corporate finance
group. The investment strategy focuses on senior secured loans
and selectively, second-lien loans, made primarily to private
equity-sponsored middle market companies.
Senior Loan Fund IV received equity commitments from US and
international institutional investors including leading public
and private pension plans, insurance companies and foundations.
Bain Capital Credit, the Boston-based dedicated private
credit group of Bain Capital, meanwhile, debuted its new private
business development company, Bain Capital Specialty Finance
Inc, according to regulatory filings.
BDCs are a specialized type of closed-end investment vehicle
that lend to small and mid-sized private US companies. BDC
leverage is capped at a 1:1 debt to equity ratio. The universe
includes both publicly-listed vehicles, which are traded on an
exchange, and private, or non-traded, vehicles.
According to sources familiar with the fund, which is not
listed on a public exchange, Bain Capital Credit has raised more
than US$500m in equity for the BDC and has called approximately
US$109m, or 20%, of the committed capital.
The firm opted for the BDC structure, the sources said,
because of its appeal to overseas investors. The underlying
investment strategy is no different from Bain Capital Credit's
existing senior direct lending effort, but provides an option
for investors seeking middle market loan exposure who were
unable to access the asset class through other strategies.
(Reporting By Leela Parker Deo)