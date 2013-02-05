RLPC: Pressure to sell spurring mid-market dealflow

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 5 Increased pressure on middle
market private equity sponsors to sell existing portfolio
companies is setting the stage for an uptick in M&A-driven
activity beginning in the second quarter, sources told Thomson
Reuters LPC. Middle market debt providers expect more
sponsor-to-sponsor transactions, as well as an increase in
growth-oriented acquisitions.
The motivation to sell could be a significant catalyst in
ushering in the rise in M&A activity middle market lenders
eagerly await following disappointing new money issuance in
2012.
Private equity shops are facing a difficult fundraising
environment. In order to successfully raise new buyout funds
they must return capital to their limited partners, said middle
market debt providers and private equity sponsors alike.
PE funds need to realize returns as a means of demonstrating
performance. With a still anemic IPO market, selling provides an
alternative exit to show track record while putting capital back
into investors' pockets.
"General partners need some exits this year, next year and
the following year," said Scott Higbee, partner at Partners
Group, a global private markets investment management firm.
While financial sponsors are considering the sale of
existing investments, mid-sized companies are increasingly
eyeing acquisition strategies as growth opportunities.
According to RBS Citizens' Middle Market M&A Outlook 2013,
optimism is high among mid-sized companies with respect to M&A
prospects.
"Clearly, top line revenue challenges and low economic
growth rates, coupled with historically low interest rates, are
leading many companies to see acquisitions as important to their
growth strategies," said Bob Rubino, executive vice president
and head of Corporate Finance and Capital Markets at RBS
Citizens.
Nearly 80 percent of middle market companies active in
corporate development are pursuing acquisitions now or are open
to making acquisitions in 2013, the report found.
Of those companies, 24 percent are currently involved in the
process of making an acquisition. Interest in selling is also
significant. Thirty-one percent of middle market firms are open
to being fully or partially acquired by an outside investor.
"In addition, private equity firms that postponed selling
portfolio companies in 2012 or took advantage of dividend recaps
to return capital and buy time, will test the market for exits
in 2013," the report said.
NARROWING THE GAP
Pressure to sell, while it is one important trigger, is not
the only factor that will dictate dealflow. There must be a
narrowing of the valuation gap as well, market participants
noted.
Last year, a persistent disconnect between buyers and
sellers on price continued to hamstring M&A dealflow. Sponsors
and middle market investors expected new money transactions to
be greater than what was recorded. A lot of people did a lot of
work, but that is not reflected in the volume of deals that
cleared the market, noted one financial sponsor.
Lingering economic uncertainties, as well as the looming
fiscal cliff, budget concerns and the impending rise in tax
rates also contributed to the impasse. In a rush to beat the tax
changes a barrage of deals were pulled forward, driving home
record dividend recapitalization volume in 4Q12. The tax issue,
however, did not trigger meaningful M&A activity as some had
hoped.
Buyers are comfortable paying a premium when they have
visibility on company performance and the general economic
conditions, said Ted Koenig, president and CEO of Monroe
Capital, a middle market debt provider.
"The biggest impediment to the most aggressive and efficient
purchase price multiples is the lack of visibility on future
revenues and macro-economic stability. It's a buyer issue," he
added.
According to the RBS report, 41 percent of current or
potential sellers said their top concern is being underpaid or
undervalued, especially among smaller firms with between $5
million and $25 million in annual revenue. At the same time,
more than 50 percent of mid-market executives also believe
prices will remain stable, and more than 33 percent see prices
increasing.
"There are a number of forces that will bring bid-ask
spreads closer together for both parties. People will be more
realistic about the valuation of a business in the marketplace,"
said Higbee.
One regional banker, noting more traction and dialogue with
public companies, expects to see greater "asset trading." As
corporates continue to streamline operations in a low growth
environment, increased corporate spinoffs could generate more
corporate to corporate activity or corporate to financial
sponsor transactions, the banker noted.
For example, ATI Physical Therapy tapped for a $305 million
credit facility to fund GTCR's sale of its stake to KRG Capital
Partners. The deal was upsized from $285 million and the Libor
spread was cut by 50bp to LIB+450 on strong demand for the
paper, sources said.
Likewise, LMI Aerospace Inc, a public company, is
raising a $350 million credit backing its acquisition of
privately held Valent Aerostructures. The revolver was upsized
and institutional pricing tightened in response to lender
appetite.
For middle market companies, expanding market share and
growing existing platforms through add-on or tuck-in
acquisitions presents an attractive play. When the new money
deals come, there is no doubt yield starved investors with money
to spend will be equally game to pile in.