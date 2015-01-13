TRLPC: US mid-market buyers more decisive in 2015- Citizens report

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 13 In the U.S. middle market, with
more economic visibility in hand, once-passive buyers are taking
more decisive action on pursuing acquisitions. Sellers, on the
other hand, believing a warming economy will bring even higher
valuations down the road, are willing to hold off, according to
Citizens Commercial Banking's Middle Market M&A Outlook 2015.
Even if companies are not actively considering a sale, or
are waiting for more lucrative offers that an expanding economy
could bring, the logjam in middle market deal-making appears to
be breaking.
"Buyers have decided: I'm in or I'm out," Bob Rubino, head
of corporate finance and capital markets for Citizens Commercial
Banking, told Thomson Reuters LPC in an interview prior
to the study's Tuesday release. "I think that will intensify and
accelerate M&A discussions in 2015."
More executives now have enough market and industry insight
to come off the fence. If last year nearly half of mid-market
firms were only passively receptive to buying opportunities, in
2015 companies have reached a "tipping point." Improving
economic growth is pushing executives either to pursue strategic
acquisitions or stay the course, concentrating on organic
growth, the report, based on a survey of more than 450 business
owners and executives, said.
One quarter of mid-market organizations are now actively
involved in the acquisition of another firm, up from 17 percent
last year. This is especially true among larger mid-market
firms. At 46 percent, nearly half of those with between $100
million and under $2 billion in revenue are currently involved
in a purchase, up from 30 percent last year.
Another 11 percent of all mid-market firms are actively
seeking buying opportunities, rising from 9 percent.
And while some 40 percent of all mid-market firms surveyed
are currently unlikely to pursue a takeover in the next 12
months, up from 26 percent last year, this further underscores
the decisive shift amongst mid-market buyers to move in one
direction or the other.
Lofty price tags could be one factor deterring some firms
from pulling the trigger. Other companies are seeing decent
organic growth and are opting to focus on core businesses,
clients and employees, the report said.
The view amongst sellers, however, is largely unchanged from
last year. About 15 percent of mid-market organizations are
actively involved in a sale or seeking opportunities to sell,
the survey found.
In fact, the strengthening economy is rendering some
companies more confident that it will pay to wait. Two-thirds of
mid-market leaders feel their market valuation will rise over
the next 12 months, according to the survey results. With
increased growth prospects in sight, fewer concerns about
performance and the expectation that a business will be worth
more tomorrow, pressure to sell today is muted.
There are at least two noteworthy factors likely to
contribute to more selling. One, with the youngest baby boomers
reaching retirement age, this represents a segment of owners
that will be looking to sell. And two, this year nearly
two-thirds of sellers are considering selling the entire
business or company versus a partial sale as compared to only 47
percent in 2014.
"The supply side is pretty good. Demand side is equally
good. Strategics have a lot of cash, there is a lot of
shareholder activism pushing corporates to put money to work and
with a strong dollar, to the degree companies want to go
overseas - these are all possibilities," said Rubino.
On the sponsored side of the equation, private equity is
seeing the busiest January in several years in terms of deal
books, which bodes well for this year, Rubino added.
Last year, robust capital markets, buoyed by strong market
technicals and ample appetite for deals paved the way for
another record year in the global loan market. At $4.3 trillion,
2014 global loan volume edged out the $4 trillion record set in
2013, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
M&A financings finally returned to center stage and played a
significant role in new money volume. At over $749 billion,
global M&A loan issuance was up 40 percent year over year, LPC
data show.
In the U.S. middle market, issuance was strong, but flat
year over year. 2014 total volume reached $202 billion, but this
was just shy of the record $203.6 billion inked in 2013. Total
new money volume, however, increased by 24 percent in 2014.
According to the Citizens survey, one quarter of middle
market companies are actively engaged in raising capital, while
another 40 percent are looking for opportunities to do so.
"The capital markets are still very liquid, but there has
been more volatility since October compared to all of 2013 and
2014 combined," Rubino said. "Picking moments to get into the
capital markets will be important in 2015."
