TRLPC: US mid-market buyers more decisive in 2015- Citizens report

NEW YORK Jan 13 In the U.S. middle market, with more economic visibility in hand, once-passive buyers are taking more decisive action on pursuing acquisitions. Sellers, on the other hand, believing a warming economy will bring even higher valuations down the road, are willing to hold off, according to Citizens Commercial Banking's Middle Market M&A Outlook 2015.

Even if companies are not actively considering a sale, or are waiting for more lucrative offers that an expanding economy could bring, the logjam in middle market deal-making appears to be breaking.

"Buyers have decided: I'm in or I'm out," Bob Rubino, head of corporate finance and capital markets for Citizens Commercial Banking, told Thomson Reuters LPC in an interview prior to the study's Tuesday release. "I think that will intensify and accelerate M&A discussions in 2015."

More executives now have enough market and industry insight to come off the fence. If last year nearly half of mid-market firms were only passively receptive to buying opportunities, in 2015 companies have reached a "tipping point." Improving economic growth is pushing executives either to pursue strategic acquisitions or stay the course, concentrating on organic growth, the report, based on a survey of more than 450 business owners and executives, said.

One quarter of mid-market organizations are now actively involved in the acquisition of another firm, up from 17 percent last year. This is especially true among larger mid-market firms. At 46 percent, nearly half of those with between $100 million and under $2 billion in revenue are currently involved in a purchase, up from 30 percent last year.

Another 11 percent of all mid-market firms are actively seeking buying opportunities, rising from 9 percent.

And while some 40 percent of all mid-market firms surveyed are currently unlikely to pursue a takeover in the next 12 months, up from 26 percent last year, this further underscores the decisive shift amongst mid-market buyers to move in one direction or the other.

Lofty price tags could be one factor deterring some firms from pulling the trigger. Other companies are seeing decent organic growth and are opting to focus on core businesses, clients and employees, the report said.

The view amongst sellers, however, is largely unchanged from last year. About 15 percent of mid-market organizations are actively involved in a sale or seeking opportunities to sell, the survey found.

In fact, the strengthening economy is rendering some companies more confident that it will pay to wait. Two-thirds of mid-market leaders feel their market valuation will rise over the next 12 months, according to the survey results. With increased growth prospects in sight, fewer concerns about performance and the expectation that a business will be worth more tomorrow, pressure to sell today is muted.

There are at least two noteworthy factors likely to contribute to more selling. One, with the youngest baby boomers reaching retirement age, this represents a segment of owners that will be looking to sell. And two, this year nearly two-thirds of sellers are considering selling the entire business or company versus a partial sale as compared to only 47 percent in 2014.

"The supply side is pretty good. Demand side is equally good. Strategics have a lot of cash, there is a lot of shareholder activism pushing corporates to put money to work and with a strong dollar, to the degree companies want to go overseas - these are all possibilities," said Rubino.

On the sponsored side of the equation, private equity is seeing the busiest January in several years in terms of deal books, which bodes well for this year, Rubino added.

Last year, robust capital markets, buoyed by strong market technicals and ample appetite for deals paved the way for another record year in the global loan market. At $4.3 trillion, 2014 global loan volume edged out the $4 trillion record set in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

M&A financings finally returned to center stage and played a significant role in new money volume. At over $749 billion, global M&A loan issuance was up 40 percent year over year, LPC data show.

In the U.S. middle market, issuance was strong, but flat year over year. 2014 total volume reached $202 billion, but this was just shy of the record $203.6 billion inked in 2013. Total new money volume, however, increased by 24 percent in 2014.

According to the Citizens survey, one quarter of middle market companies are actively engaged in raising capital, while another 40 percent are looking for opportunities to do so.

"The capital markets are still very liquid, but there has been more volatility since October compared to all of 2013 and 2014 combined," Rubino said. "Picking moments to get into the capital markets will be important in 2015." (Editing By Jon Methven)