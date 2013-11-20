版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Midpoint Holdings appoints Craig Astle as chief financial officer

Nov 20 Midpoint Holdings Ltd : * Announces appointment of chief financial officer * Says David Moseley has resigned as chief financial officer of the company

effective immediately * Says company has appointed Craig Astle as chief financial officer of the

* Source text for Eikon
