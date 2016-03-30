Midstates Petroleum raises bankruptcy concerns

March 30 Oil and gas producer Midstates
Petroleum Co Inc raised doubts about its ability to
remain as a going concern and said it may need to seek Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection.
"We have substantial debt obligations and may not be able to
maintain adequate liquidity throughout 2016," Midstates
Petroleum said. (bit.ly/232AxWg)
A more than 70 percent fall in oil prices since mid-June has
dwindled the oil market and pushed many oil and gas producers to
file for bankruptcy.
About 40 oil and gas producers across the globe have filed
for bankruptcy since oil prices began to decline in late 2014,
and up to a third of all energy companies may fail unless prices
recover, consulting firm Deloitte said last month.
Midstates Petroleum said on Wednesday it had engaged
financial and legal advisers to analyze strategic alternatives
to address its liquidity and capital structure.
"The company believes a filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Code may provide the most expeditious manner in which
to effect a capital structure solution," the company said.
Oklahoma-based Midstates had total debt of about $1.8
billion as of Feb. 26, excluding outstanding borrowings under
its credit facility.
The company had cash and cash equivalents of about $81
million as of Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)