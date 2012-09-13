New Issue-Midstates Petroleum sells $600 mln notes

Sept 13 Midstates Petroleum Co Inc/LLC
on Thursday sold $600 million of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $550 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, SunTrust, Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley, RBC, Citigroup, Natixis, RBS, and Societe
Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: MIDSTATES PETROLEUM CO INC/LLC
AMT $600 MLN COUPON 10.75 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013
MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 10.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012
S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 945 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS