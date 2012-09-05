版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 02:21 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Midstates Petroleum

Sept 5 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc : * Moody's assigns b3 cfr to Midstates Petroleum * Rpt-moody's assigns b3 cfr to midstates petroleum

