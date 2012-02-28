UPDATE 2-Whitecap Resources to buy Midway Energy for C$450 mln

* Whitecap sees 2012 avg production to rise 43 pct
* Whitecap offers C$4.85 in cash or 0.4802 of its share
* Midway shares rise to C$4.83
By Maneesha Tiwari
Feb 28 Canada's Whitecap Resources Inc
said it will buy light-oil explorer Midway Energy
for about C$450 million in a cash-and-stock deal that
will add complementary assets to its drilling operations in the
Pembina Cardium field in Alberta.
Calgary-based Midway, which has light oil assets in
Garrington and Swan Hill, Alberta, reported proven plus probable
reserves of 24.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) as of
Dec. 31.
"It's a very solid move by Whitecap," said Analyst Kevin Shaw
at Casimir Capital.
The transaction will add Midway's top-tier Beaverhill Lake
and Garrington assets to the Whitecap portfolio, he said. "It
rounds up the company's core portfolio with additional Cardium
assets," Shaw added.
With this deal, Whitecap -- which has operations in Alberta
and Saskatchewan -- raised its average production forecast 43.5
percent to about 15,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boe/d) for this year.
This is Whitecap's third acquisition in the last one year.
The company has a long-term debt of C$104.81 million and cash
and equivalents of C$12,000, according to Thomson Reuters data.
THE DEAL
Whitecap said it will pay C$4.85 in cash or 0.4802 of its
share for each Midway share.
It will also assume Midway's debt of about C$100.8 million.
The cash payment is limited to about $111.2 million, while
the maximum number of Whitecap shares to be issued will be about
33.5 million, the company said in a statement.
The company said it will partly fund the deal with a C$120
million bought deal.
Shares of Midway rose 12.3 percent to C$4.83 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, but fell short of Whitecap's offer price.
Shares of Whitecap were trading down 4 percent at C$10.07.
They earlier touched a low of C$9.91 in early trade on Tuesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.