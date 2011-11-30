Midwest attendants win appeal in seniority case

Nov 30 Republic Airlines and the
Teamsters union unlawfully deprived hundreds of Midwest
Airlines flight attendants of their job seniority when the two
airlines merged, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.
The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals found that Republic failed
to honor the Midwest flight attendants' seniority rights when
it purchased the airline's parent company, Midwest Air Group,
in 2009.
Federal law, specifically the McCaskill-Bond Amendment to
the Federal Aviation Act, requires airlines to integrate
employee seniority lists when two carriers merge.
The Midwest flight attendants sued Republic and the
International Brotherhood of Teamsters in 2010 under
McCaskill-Bond, accusing the airline and its union of forcing
hundreds of Midwest flight attendants into prolonged
unemployment.
While Republic integrated the seniority lists for Midwest
mechanics, baggage handlers and administrative employees, the
company furloughed the flight attendants, requiring them to
apply for new jobs with Republic. If they were hired, they came
on at the bottom of the seniority roster, according to the
court opinion.
Republic and the Teamsters argued that the transaction was
not a merger. Instead of acquiring an air carrier, Republic had
rather acquired some assets related to air transportation, they
argued. Soon after the purchase, Republic returned Midwest's
nine leased planes to Boeing and abandoned Midwest's flying
certificate from federal regulators. Republic did, however,
take over Midwest's air routes.
A district court ruled in favor of Republic and the
Teamsters, concluding that the federal law was never meant to
protect the employees of an air carrier that "simply goes out
of business." But the 7th Circuit disagreed.
"One cannot remove bankrupt and soon-to-disappear carriers
from the statute's coverage, as the Teamsters propose, without
simultaneously circumventing the statutory text and frustrating
the design behind it," Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote for the
three-judge panel.
The court noted that the federal law requiring seniority
integration itself grew out of American Airlines' acquisition
of Trans World Airlines, which was bankrupt and on the brink of
closing down.
Marianne Robbins, a lawyer for Republic and the Teamsters,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Republic
and the Teamsters' Airline Division did not immediately return
calls for comment.
Edward Gilmartin, general counsel for the Association of
Flight Attendants-CWA and a lawyer for the Midwest flight
attendants, said the 7th Circuit was the first appellate court
to address the issue. The court "firmly established that once
two carriers merge, there must be a fair and equitable
seniority integration for the workers," he said.
Most of the 400 Midwest flight attendants were furloughed
without pay, Gilmartin said. Some, with decades of experience,
took jobs at Republic as new hires.