版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Nustar: South Dakota diesel line back in service

NEW YORK Feb 27 Nustar Energy said it restarted a Midwest diesel pipeline on Friday afternoon five days after it discovered a leak in a remote area north of Aberdeen, South Dakota and shut the line.

The 6-inch (0.15 meter) pipeline is part of the company's Midwest network.

The company said it has adequate supplies of ultra-low sulfur diesel in nearby terminals.

