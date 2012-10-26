版本:
2012年 10月 26日

Fertilizer company Migao warns of sagging China demand

Oct 26 China-based fertilizer company Migao Corporation warned on Friday that weaker demand for fertilizer in China during the summer and declining demand for the hydrochloric acid it also produces would weigh down second-quarter results.

Shares of Migao, which makes specialty fertilizers in plants across China for the domestic market, dipped 1.3 percent in early trading in Toronto to C$2.37, continuing a three-day slide.

