UPDATE 1-Migao profit shrinks as costs weigh

TORONTO Feb 14 Specialty fertilizer maker
Migao Corp said on Tuesday its fiscal third-quarter
profit shrank, as rising raw material costs more than offset the
gains from increased sales.
The China-focused fertilizer maker said its profit in the
quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to C$3.8 million ($3.80 million) or 7
Canadian cents a share, down from a year-earlier profit of C$8.2
million, or 16 Canadian cents a share.
Quarterly sales rose just over 50 percent to C$97.4 million,
largely driven by increased direct sales of potassium chloride,
or potash - a low margin business for the company as it imports
most of its potash from overseas.