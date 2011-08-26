Migao rises on supply prepayment refund

* Shares up more than 10 percent

TORONTO, Aug 26 Shares of China's Migao Corp MGO.TO rose more than 10 percent early on Friday after it said a $100 million payment made to secure a potash supply deal would be refunded.

The fertilizer company's stock took a beating earlier in the summer after it announced the payment to Potash Export Co, a private Russian company. Russia's only two potash producers denied any relationship with Potash Export Co, raising the suspicions of analysts and investors.

The supply agreement will go ahead without a prepayment, Migao said in a release after market close on Thursday. The first $30 million has already been refunded, and further payments are scheduled for October and December.

Shares were up 11 percent to $4.23 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)