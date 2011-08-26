Migao rises on supply prepayment refund

* Shares up more than 10 percent
* $100 million prepayment to be refunded, Migao says
* Large payment to unknown company had worried investors
(In U.S. dollars)
TORONTO, Aug 26 Shares of China's Migao Corp
MGO.TO rose more than 10 percent early on Friday after it
said a $100 million payment made to secure a potash supply deal
would be refunded.
The fertilizer company's stock took a beating earlier in
the summer after it announced the payment to Potash Export Co,
a private Russian company. Russia's only two potash producers
denied any relationship with Potash Export Co, raising the
suspicions of analysts and investors.
The supply agreement will go ahead without a prepayment,
Migao said in a release after market close on Thursday. The
first $30 million has already been refunded, and further
payments are scheduled for October and December.
Shares were up 11 percent to $4.23 in early trading on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Allison Martell)