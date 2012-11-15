Fertilizer maker Migao posts loss on weak demand

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 Chinese fertilizer maker Migao Corp reported a second-quarter loss due to weaker demand for its products and lower selling prices.
Toronto-listed Migao posted second-quarter net loss of C$8.1 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$6 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales plunged 82 percent to C$11.7 million.
The company warned last month that weaker demand for fertilizer in China during the summer would weigh on its results.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.