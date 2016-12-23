Migraine drugs may repeat rheumatoid arthritis success

Dec 23 Nearly two decades ago, several drugs to
treat rheumatoid arthritis hit the shelves in rapid succession,
opening up a huge market for the treatment of the autoimmune
joint disorder.
Most of those biologics - drugs made using living cells -
went on to notch blockbuster sales.
In many ways, the market for drugs aimed at preventing
migraine is at a similar juncture.
Four pharma heavyweights including Amgen Inc as
well as smaller drug developer Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc
are racing to bring their biologics to market.
Amgen is expected to be the first to file a marketing
application next year. (bit.ly/2hyb70G)
"Migraine today can be characterized as similar to RA in the
past, in that it's a large but under-treated, and also
under-diagnosed, market," Piper Jaffray analyst Charles Duncan
told Reuters.
"The burden of disease in terms of patient quality of life,
function, and resource utilization is also high. Because of
these market dynamics, there is likely room for multiple agents
- even of the same mechanism - to be profitable."
Migraine patients are currently treated with a host of drugs
including anti-depressants, hypertension medicines and even
botox - with little success.
About 40 million, or one in every eight Americans, suffer
from migraines, 13 million of whom are afflicted with a severe
form of the disease.
The size of the migraine market is expected to increase to
more than $10 billion in 2025 from about $3 billion in 2015
in the United States, parts of Europe and Japan, according to
healthcare data provider Decision Resources Group.
The lack of effective medicines and the sheer number of
patients guarantee that each drug, if approved, will eventually
generate at least $1 billion in sales, analysts said.
The first three rheumatoid arthritis (RA) biologics - drugs
made using living cells - were approved between 1998 and 2002,
starting with Amgen's Enbrel.
To be sure, these drugs were also approved for other
autoimmune conditions, which in part contributed to their
blockbuster sales. The migraine treatments could also be
eventually used in other disorders characterized by headaches.
SAFETY FIRST
Amgen, which is developing its migraine drug in
collaboration with Novartis AG, said last month the
medicine succeeded in a second late-stage study.
Late-stage data from the two other companies developing
similar drugs - Eli Lilly, Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd - is expected in 2017 and 2018,
respectively.
Alder's ALD403 is expected to be the last to file for
approval but could still capture a sizable share of the market,
thanks to its less-frequent dosing schedule and multiple modes
of administration.
These drugs target a protein associated with pain signaling
called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP).
Most attempts at developing traditional,
chemically-synthesized drugs targeting CGRP, including
migraine-relief treatments from Merck & Co Inc, were
abandoned due to toxicity concerns.
Available safety and efficacy data on the new crop of
biologics, however, has been encouraging and there is not much
to differentiate the drugs.
ASKING PRICE
What could set the migraine drugs apart from RA treatments
is pricing.
AbbVie Inc's success, for instance, has been mainly
driven by its RA treatment Humira - the world's top-selling
drug.
Biologics are typically more expensive than traditional
drugs but Amgen and its rivals may end up pricing their migraine
treatments more conservatively to avoid regulatory scrutiny.
Drug pricing has become a lightening rod for criticism with
several drugmakers coming under federal investigation for price
gouging.
Most analysts, however, agree that migraine drug companies
could make up in volumes what they might lose in pricing.
Insurers are also unlikely to push back, given the lack of
effective medicines.
For now, the drug developers are hopeful they will capture a
large share of the market.
"We've got 13 million candidate patients ... and at least
initially there will be four drugs addressing what is five times
as many patients (as the RA market)," Randy Shultz, chief
executive of Alder, told Reuters.
"We would argue that each of these drugs has the potential
to be a blockbuster alongside each other."
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)