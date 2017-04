Oct 24 Mikron Holding AG

* Says expects lower result for 2014

* Says 9-month order intake of 194.2 million Swiss francs(first nine months of 2013: 186.4 million Swiss francs)

* Says 9-month sales coming to 177.2 million Swiss francs(first nine months of 2013: 178.3 million Swiss francs)

* Says overall, still anticipates slight rise in sales for 2014 business year

* Says for 2014 financial year now expects positive, but lower EBIT compared with 2013