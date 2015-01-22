BRIEF-Mikron Holding net sales up 3 pct to CHF 249.5 mln

Jan 22 Mikron Holding Ag :
* In FY 2014, increased net sales by 3 percent to 249.5
million Swiss francs ($290.29 million) (previous year: 241.1
million Swiss francs)
* FY order intake of 244.8 million Swiss francs (previous
year: 246.4 million Swiss francs
* 2014 closed with order backlog down 4 percent at 117.0
million Swiss francs (end of 2013: 122.4 million Swiss francs)
* As announced at end of Oct. 2014, EBIT will be in positive
territory, but lower than in 2013
