BRIEF-Mikron Holding net sales up 3 pct to CHF 249.5 mln

Jan 22 Mikron Holding Ag :

* In FY 2014, increased net sales by 3 percent to 249.5 million Swiss francs ($290.29 million) (previous year: 241.1 million Swiss francs)

* FY order intake of 244.8 million Swiss francs (previous year: 246.4 million Swiss francs

* 2014 closed with order backlog down 4 percent at 117.0 million Swiss francs (end of 2013: 122.4 million Swiss francs)

* As announced at end of Oct. 2014, EBIT will be in positive territory, but lower than in 2013